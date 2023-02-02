Hibiscus tenders for new Teal West work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hibiscus tenders for new Teal West work

By Andrew Dykes
02/02/2023, 7:00 am
Hibiscus teal west
The Anasuria FPSO

Hibiscus Petroleum (KLSE: HIBISCS) is looking to book new work for its Teal West field as it moves to progress the development solo.

In an update posted on the NSTA’s Pathfinder database, Hibiscus project managers outlined a brace of upcoming contracts covering a chemical injection skid for the Anasuria FPSO and topside valves.

Each has an estimated value of under £25 million with tenders set to be opened in early March, the filings show.

A contract for subsea production flowline, riser and jumpers was awarded in early January, with a similar estimated value.

Hibiscus submitted an environmental statement and a field development plan (FDP) for the four-million-barrel Teal West project in summer last year.

Set to be developed via a subsea tieback to the Anasuria FPSO around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, infrastructure will consist of one production well, potentially followed by two further wells for water injection and production, respectively.

Drilling is anticipated to begin this year, ahead of first oil in 2024.

According to its intended timeline, this would then mean drilling an injection well in 2025-26, and a further production well some time in 2027.

The Teal and Teal South fields already produce as part of the Anasuria cluster linked to the FPSO of the same name.

Hibiscus said the West field is expected to have a production life of 10 years and, in a high production case, could reach a total of 10.4 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of gas.

The operator had been allied with NEO Energy, which held a 30% stake in Licence P2535, to develop the field.

However, it revealed in annual filings last year that NEO made the decision to withdraw from the licence last July. The move, which saw NEO return its stake in the licence without compensation, left Hibiscus as the 100% owner and operator – and still keen to progress the development.

Under the terms of the licence, the FDP was set to be approved by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Hibiscus is also set to move on plans to tap the Marigold cluster – containing the Sunflower, Crown and Kildrummy prospects – together with licence partner Caldera and Ithaca Energy, which operates the adjacent Marigold East prospect.

The Marigold field is expected to be in production via a tieback to the Piper Bravo platform by 2026, according to annual filings last year.

