Start-up confirmed Shell Pierce North Sea gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Start-up confirmed Shell Pierce North Sea gas project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/02/2023, 10:43 am Updated: 02/02/2023, 3:56 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AibelShell Pierce gas production
The Haewene Brim FPSO that is producing Pierce.

Production at the Pierce gas expansion project in the UK North Sea is now underway, Shell (LON: SHEL) has confirmed.

Following the publication of the oil giant’s 2022 results, group chief financial officer Sinead Gorman confirmed that the project is “operational”.

“We are watching closely as that ramps up,” she told an analyst call on Thursday morning.

Shell previously said it had expected first gas production from Pierce, about 165 miles east of Aberdeen, in Q2 of 2022 – that date was subsequently kicked back until autumn.

The Haewene Brim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), which will be produce the project, arrived at the UK field in June.

It followed a trip from Aibel yard in Haugesund, where refurbishment work on the vessel had been taking place.

Historically an oil producing field, first brought online in 1999, the redevelopment of Pierce will allow for associated gas to be exported via a new pipeline to the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Shell, which posted record full-year profits on Thursday, owns 92.52% of Pierce – the remaining 7.48% is held by Ithaca Energy.

A final investment decision (FID) was taken on the redevelopment project in 2019, with estimates it would increase production to 30,000 barrels per day.

Penguins

Shell is also making progress on its Penguins project, a separate North Sea revamp, this one of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub.

The FPSO for the field, the oil giant’s first new UK manned vessel in 30 years, set off from China last year, and is now off the coast of West Africa.

Protestors Shell FPSO © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace activists approaching the Shell Penguins FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean.

A few days ago, four Greenpeace protestors boarded the White Marlin heavy-lift ship, which is transporting the FPSO.

They are “occupying” the production vessel in opposition to “the worldwide climate devastation caused by Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry”.

Before arriving at the UK field, around 150 miles off Shetland, the Penguins FPSO it will stop at Aibel’s Haugesund yard on Norway’s west coast.

The Penguins FPSO tow-out from the Qingdao yard.

MS Gorman said: “The facility is on its way to Norway at the moment, and has passed the Canary Islands.

“As soon as it gets to port, we will look at the final things that need to be done before it moves towards its final destination.”

The Shell Penguins FPSO is expected to deliver peak production of 45,000 barrels per day.

Cambo

On the controversial Cambo project, Ms Gorman reaffirmed that Shell’s position has not changed.

Shell has 30% stake in the West of Shetland Ithaca Energy project, but announced plans in December 2021 to divest its interest.

Cambo had been under the spotlight for months prior, but Shell has always insisted its decision as driven by the economics of the scheme.

cambo ithaca contracts
Cambo will be designed to be electrification ready

Ithaca intends to take FID on the project, one of the largest untapped reserves in the UK North Sea, this year.

On whether Shell will have spun off its stake by the time that comes around, Ms Gorman said: “As we have said before, Cambo does not make sense for us in terms the economic side of things. Our position on that has not changed.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts