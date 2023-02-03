‘Dangerous and damaging’: Six-tonne North Sea oil spill in marine area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Dangerous and damaging’: Six-tonne North Sea oil spill in marine area

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by systemnorth sea oil spill
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles off Aberdeen.

A North Sea operator has been slammed for the “dangerous and damaging” release of tonnes of oil into a marine protected area in the UK.

HSE figures have shed light on a six-and-a-half-tonne leak from the Repsol Sinopec Auk A platform in September.

Union bosses and activists have slammed the damage to industry and to the environment as a result of the spill, 155 miles south-east of Aberdeen, in an area home to underwater clams which can live as long as 500-years – one of the oldest living creatures on the planet.

By weight, the North Sea oil spill surpasses the six-tonne gas leak from the Valaris Norway jackup rig in August at the BP Mungo field, and marks the 11th “significant” release of hydrocarbons in the sector for 2022 (classified so far).

Senior directors should be uneasy

Jake Molloy, regional organiser of the RMT union, questioned whether executives are remaining vigilant amid this spate of incidents.

He said senior directors should be “feeling uneasy in their respective office chairs”.

“This is a sector under the microscope right now and events like these have the potential not just to cause harm to people and the environment, but serious reputational damage for individual operators and the industry generally.

“These events should focus the minds of senior execs, vigilance must be maintained to sustain the UK operation.”

north sea oil spill © Supplied by Kami Thomson/ DC Tho
This year is the 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster. Pictured is the monument to those lost in the tragedy at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.

Repsol Sinopec confirmed the incident and said it took “all necessary steps to immediately rectify the situation and minimise any impact to our people or the environment”.

A spokesperson added that all relevant authorities were informed and maintaining safe operations is “paramount” to the company.

Both the Repsol Sinopec incident and Valaris/ BP incident took place as the industry this year marks the 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha, the worst offshore disaster in the world measured by loss of life.

North Sea oil spill in marine protected area

The Auk field lies within the Fulmar Marine Conservation Zone, designed to protect rare, important or threatened species under the sea.

Fulmar has been designated in part because of having seven different species of Ocean Quahog; which fisheries experts say can live for more than half a millennia.

Tessa Khan, director of the Uplift environmental campaign group, said: “Spills on this scale are dangerous and damaging, particularly as this was a marine protected area. It’s also worrying to see so many spills so early in the year.”

north sea oil spill © Supplied by OSPAR
The Ocean Quahog – or Arctica Islandica – can live for more than 500 years, making it one of the longest-living creatures on the planet.

Ms Khan also raised questions around whether cutbacks are impacting safety.

“What’s as concerning is that some oil and gas companies appear to be using the windfall tax as an excuse to make cutbacks, including laying off workers. Given the exceptional profits these firms are making, there must be no cutbacks where safety is concerned.

“Indeed, a share of these profits should be going to workers and into making conditions as safe as possible.”

As regards the impact on sea life, Paul Fernandes, professor of Fisheries Science and Technology at Heriot-Watt University, said as the spill was in deep water, the chances of creatures being dispersed “are greater” than if they were at shore, but “it is possible that there would be localised adverse effects on the ocean quahogs”.

He added: “Ocean quahogs are remarkable for being one of the longest living animals, with a life span of over 500 years.  Because of this, information gathered from their shells allows scientists to detect volcanic eruptions and ice ages from centuries ago.

“The population of ocean quahogs in the North Sea is concentrated in the south, although patches of high densities can occur in the north.  The area where this spill occurred did not have very high densities when data was last examined in 2009.

“So, I would have thought that the damage to the population would not be significant.”

