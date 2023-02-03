Aker Solutions-DP World venture signs contract for Rosebank FPSO work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aker Solutions-DP World venture signs contract for Rosebank FPSO work

By Andrew Dykes
03/02/2023, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by Government of DubaiRepresentatives of Aker Solutions, DP World and Altera Infrastructure sign off on contracts for Knarr FPSO upgrading work.
Drydocks World and Aker Solutions have signed off a contract with Altera Infrastructure for work to upgrade the vessel used to develop the Rosebank field.

Norway’s Aker Solutions (OSLO:AKSO) and Drydocks World – part of the Dubai Ports World group – agreed a deal for work to upgrade the Petrojarl Knarr floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel last month.

The contract was officially signed in Dubai at DP World’s head office by group chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Aker Solutions’ topsides and facilities EVP Sturla Magnus, and Altera Infrastructure EVP Arne Hygen Tørnkvist.

Under the terms of the venture, Aker Solutions will handle detailed design and procurement of equipment in Norway, while Drydocks World will be responsible for the fabrication and construction work at its yard in Dubai.

The Petrojarl Knarr is currently at Aker’s yard in Stord, Norway and will remain there until it is towed to Dubai during the second half of this year.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work is planned for completion by the end of 2025.

Aker Solutions has said it expects to book an order intake of around 2.5bn NOK (£206.8m) from the order for its renewables and field development segment in Q1 2023. The contract is worth between £206.8 and £330.5m.

© Supplied by Altera Infrastructur
Equinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field. Stord.

Mr Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: “This joint venture between Drydocks World and Aker Solutions will deliver world-class maritime engineering and construction solutions to the global energy industry. The sector needs smart, collaborative partnerships like this to ensure sustainable production and to successfully transition equipment and vessels for the future. Today’s announcement is an important step forward.”

Mr Digre of Akers Solutions added: “Collaboration and partnerships are at the core of how we work. In Drydocks World-Dubai, we have a world-class partner in developing solutions and we look forward to continuing our long-term relationship by delivering jointly towards the Rosebank oil and gas field development project.”

Once redeployed, the upgrades should allow the FPSO be kept at the field west of Shetland for 25 years without drydocking.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) submitted an environmental statement (ES) for the 300-million-barrel Rosebank project last year, and outlined plans to invest more than £8 billion over the life of the field, including £80m set aside for electrification capabilities.

Equinor has a 40% operated stake in the development, while Suncor Energy and Ithaca Energy hold 40% and 20% respectively.

Separately, Altera recently launched its own recruitment drive for “candidates within several disciplines” to prepare the vessel for use at the field.

Mr Tørnkvist said he hoped the signing of the contract marked the start of “a strong and long-term relationship” with Drydocks World.

