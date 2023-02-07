Huge jackup oil rigs on the horizon for new Aberdeen Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Huge jackup oil rigs on the horizon for new Aberdeen Harbour

Despite being the oil capital of Europe, Aberdeen could not previously accommodate jackup rigs or FPSOs due to water depths - but now that option is on the table.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/02/2023, 6:30 am Updated: 07/02/2023, 10:32 am
© DC ThomsonAberdeen oil rigs
Oil rigs, like the Deepsea Stavanger jackup pictured here, are on the horizon for the Port of Aberdeen.

Cruise liners aren’t the only huge vessels that port bosses want to see berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in the near-future.

Huge jackup oil rigs and North Sea oil and gas production vessels – the likes of which can be seen in Dundee, Kishorn and the Cromarty Firth –  are on the horizon for the £400m Aberdeen South Harbour.

CEO Bob Sanguinetti said where Aberdeen will differ is that the vessels will not be stacked indefinitely, but only appear for specific periods of time for project and maintenance work before heading to a project site offshore, drawing in direct business for suppliers.

Jackup rigs like the Rowan Gorilla 7 which came to Dundee in 2020, can stand over 600 feet tall – dwarfing the 213ft Northfield tower radio transmitter; a landmark in Aberdeen.

Floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels – a type of ship used for developing oil and gas fields – are also hoped to appear at the port, alongside vessels to support the coming offshore wind boom.

Oil rigs in Aberdeen

aberdeen oil rigs

Despite being the oil capital of Europe, Aberdeen could not previously accommodate jackup rigs or FPSOs due to water depths, but now that option is on the table.

Having these types of rigs and ships in place for project-specific work means Aberdeen’s supply chain is likely to directly benefit, and ensure vessels which would normally bypass the city for Norway or other Scottish ports, hit the energy hub.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “Jackup vessels will be increasingly involved in the construction and servicing of wind farms, so it’s a natural steppingstone between oil and gas today and offshore wind tomorrow and we’re clearly lining ourselves up to play a key part in offshore wind.

“We want to attract those vessels here, when they will want to be here because of the supply chain just over our shore in the hinterland and the expertise that lies here.

“Let’s not be surprised if we do see a number of jackup vessels coming our way.”

On specific deals being signed, he said: ““We’ll be seeing ships and vessels of different shapes and sizes fairly soon. I can’t go into detail for commercial reasons but we’re having discussions with a number of operators”.

Cruise liners, the likes of which will be seen this year, and larger cargo ships are also on the agenda for South Harbour, which is due to complete construction in late spring, early summer.

Meanwhile, since opening the new South Harbour seven months ago, the port has seen 50 ships visit, including at one stage 25% of the North Sea’s entire fleet of diving support vessels (DSVs).

Mr Sanguinetti said: “What we’ve seen in the seven months since we accepted the first ship into South Harbour is a lot of the ships that have come into South Harbour ordinarily would have just sailed past Aberdeen going somewhere else if they’re on this side of the North Sea at all. Now they come into Aberdeen.

“Now they employ and they engage with the local supply chain, with local companies and local specialists, local workforce, creating jobs for the community.”

‘Other mechanisms’ after freeport loss

Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti.

The plan ahead comes weeks after Aberdeen and Peterhead’s joint bid for UK-Scottish Government green freeport status lost out to Cromarty Firth and Forth Ports.

Mr Sanguinetti said Port of Aberdeen remains “bitterly disappointed” on that decision, but is now in talks with Holyrood and Westminster to see what else can be done to incentivise investment in the city via the site.

“We’d like to see what mechanisms, which incentives, the governments can offer potential investors to attract them and incentivise them doing business in Aberdeen and the region more widely.

“We’ve got a tremendous innovation environment in the North-east of Scotland. It’s been a world-leader in energy in support of the offshore and subsea sectors.

“So the conversations are around how can we make it more attractive, having not made the grade for green freeport status.”

Anywhere but Aberdeen?

aberdeen oil rigs © Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
New vessels are coming into the £400m South Harbour project.

Rhetoric from the chamber of commerce following the freeport decision, as well as issues around carbon capture bids and the Scottish Government energy strategy, has suggested an “anywhere but Aberdeen” attitude from parliamentarians.

Mr Sanguinetti was asked whether he thought Aberdeen’s perceived success in the energy transition was leading to a lack of support.

“I think there is a danger that might be some peoples’ views. I don’t necessarily buy it – in fact I absolutely do not buy it. Because this is a global role we’re talking about, it’s not a competition between regions across the UK.

“My view is that if the UK wants to retain that leading role in the energy sector then why subcontract that responsibility to anyone other than the region that’s been delivering it in spades for the last 50 years?”

