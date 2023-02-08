Archer to take on Baker Hughes’ UK pumping and tubing unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Archer to take on Baker Hughes’ UK pumping and tubing unit

By Andrew Dykes
08/02/2023, 3:29 pm
© Supplied by ArcherPost Thumbnail

Archer has signed definitive agreements with Baker Hughes to acquire its UK coil tubing and pumping (CT&P) business, after a competition investigation prompted the sell-off.

The Oslo-listed services firm (OSLO:ARCH) said the deal included four complete CT&P packages with supporting equipment, which have been “specialised and optimised” for use in the UK market.

The move follows a probe by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) prompted by Baker Hughes’ (NASDAQ:BKR) bid to acquire wells specialist Altus – a move that would involve the transfer of 1,200 global staff, including more than 500 in Portlethen near Aberdeen.

Last month the CMA cleared Archer and rival services firm IKM – both of which have north-east bases – as “suitable purchasers” to compete for the UK division.

Archer will also take on 51 UK employees as part of the deal under a ‘Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment)’ process, as well as related equipment, a yard and support equipment. Customer contracts related to the business will also move with the transaction.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Closure of Archer’s takeover bid is subject to the CMA’s final approval and completion of the TUPE process.

Archer chief executive Dag Skindlo said: “We are excited to announce this agreement. The coil tubing and pumping business fits well within our overall strategy to grow our drilling and well services in the UK and to further grow our integrated P&A service offering.

“Archer has over time developed and invested in both well P&A services and technologies, and we are proud to offer the broadest and the most advanced P&A service offering within the industry. We believe the acquisition will represent an attractive long-term investment with low risk and will be accretive to Archers’ key financial ratios.”

If indeed successful, the deal would mark Archer’s second acquisition this year, after it announced the acquisition of Romar-Abrado, a decommissioning specialist based in Aberdeenshire, in January.

The CMA last week confirmed an extension to its consultation period on Baker Hughes’ takeover bid, after it could not reach conclusion in time for a 3 February deadline.

It now has until 31 March to make a judgement but has previously indicated that the company’s proposed divestment may be enough to allow the merger to proceed.

