Drillers to stage strikes at BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge

Almost 100 offshore workers employed by contractor Odfjell Drilling are set to strike on board two flagship BP assets in a dispute over rotas and leave.

Unite the union confirmed late on Thursday that nearly 100 Odfjell offshore workers stationed on BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge platforms have backed strike action in a bid to secure paid leave away from the current three on/three off working rota.

A ballot returned 96% support for industrial action in a ballot turnout of 73%.

The strike action will involve a series of 24-hour stoppages, with dates to be confirmed. However, Unite warned that this “could escalate to an all-out strike.”

The union said it now expects drilling schedules at Clair and Clair Ridge to be “heavily impacted” by the stoppages.

BP and Odfjell have been approached for comment.

The dispute follows what Unite alleges is Odfjell’s refusal to provide paid annual leave for periods when the drillers would otherwise be offshore. The arrangement leaves these workers “at a disadvantage” compared with other offshore personnel who are entitled to paid leave as part of their working rotas, it said.

Union members also voted by 97% to support action short of a strike. This would include a total overtime ban limiting the working day to 12 hours, no extra cover provided during scheduled field breaks, and the withdrawal of good will pre- and post-tour briefings, which it said would prevent handovers between shifts.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser said: “Unite has an emphatic mandate for industrial action from our members. For years contractors like Odfjell and operators like BP have said offshore safety is their number one priority. Yet, they are still treating this group of workers with total contempt.

“These jobs are some of the offshore sector’s most manually demanding roles but Odfjell and BP don’t seem to understand or are unwilling to listen to the health and safety concerns of our members.

“Only last week, without any consultation never mind agreement from their staff, Odfjell and BP made unilateral changes to the drillers crew. This will now mean some offshore staff working anything from 25 to 29 offshore days in a row. It just beggars belief and our members are determined to fight for a better working environment.”

The latest ballot follows a wave of industrial actions across the North Sea as workers seek inflation-linked pay rises, rotas and changes to conditions and benefits.

It follows separate action earlier this week, in which around 80 Petrofac workers on several BP platforms walked out as part of an ongoing dispute over three on/three off rotas.