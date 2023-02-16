Reabold Resources adds 201 million barrels to North Sea reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold Resources adds 201 million barrels to North Sea reserves

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/02/2023, 8:02 am Updated: 16/02/2023, 8:22 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Sandy McCook/ AberdeReabold Resources 201 million barrels
Dunrobin West is though to be “geologically analogous to the Beatrice field" (pictured).

Operator Reabold Resources (LON: RBD) has added 201 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of prospective resources to its portfolio.

It follows the publication of a competent person’s report (CPR) prepared by RPS Group of the London-listed oil and gas firm’s North Sea licence P2478, or Dunrobin, in the Inner Moray Firth.

Reabold, which operates the licence with a 36% working interest, commissioned the study on behalf of the joint venture partnership with Baron Oil and Upland Resources – each company owns 32%.

On top of the 201 MMboe of aggregate Pmean prospective resources, the CPR found the Dunrobin West prospect, the proposed location of the first exploration well on the licence, would target 119 mmboe.

There is a 34% chance of geologic discovery on the project’s West Jurassic primary target.

Dunrobin West dry hole drilling costs, to a total depth of 800 metres, are estimated by the joint venture to be £8.6 million gross.

Reabold believes the prospect is “geologically analogous to the Beatrice field” off the north-east coast of Scotland, which produced 164 mmboe.

Success at Dunrobin West would “significantly de-risk” Dunrobin Central & East and Golspie analogous prospects, the CPR found.

Licence P2478 was one of the handful of permits bought by Reabold from Corallian Energy, as part of the deal to sell the latter to Shell last year.

Stephen Williams, co-chief executive of Reabold, said: “We are pleased that the CPR has confirmed the western part of the Dunrobin complex provides us with an exciting drillable prospect where a relatively low-cost exploration well can target more than 100 mmbbl of gross Pmean Prospective Resources with low geological risk.

© Supplied by Reabold Resources
Stephen Williams, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

“We believe that the results from this CPR for P2478 alone strongly supports our decision to acquire, inter alia, licence P2478 from Corallian Energy for £250,000. Reabold has retained four other licences from that acquisition that we continue to progress technically and commercially.

“The publication of this CPR adds further validity to the technical work carried out by Reabold and supports the ongoing farmout campaign being formally run by us for the Reabold North Sea portfolio, which has already attracted industry interest.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts