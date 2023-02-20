Hartshead dishes out platform and pipeline survey contract for North Sea gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead dishes out platform and pipeline survey contract for North Sea gas project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/02/2023, 11:03 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by HartsheadHartshead survey contract
The Geo Ocean III vessel (pictured) is expcted to mobilise to the Anning and Somerville fields in April.

Australian-headquartered Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) is making headway on developing a pair of Southern North Sea gas fields.

A geophysical survey contract covering the Anning and Somerville plays has been awarded to GEOxyz UK Limited following a competitive tender and evaluation process.

It is expected that the Geo Ocean III vessel will be mobilised to the fields in April.

The deal also covers the project’s interfiled pipeline locations, and is aimed at providing Hartshead with an interpretation of the “seabed geomechanical and engineering conditions”, as well as an environmental baseline survey and habitat assessment.

A detailed analogue and 2D high resolution study over a 1,000 metre x 1,000 metre square box centred on the Anning and Somerville jacket locations will be drawn up.

The results of the survey will form part of the environmental statement, a key component of the Field Development Plan (FDP) submission.

It is also required for the Platform Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) jacket design verification.

Chris Lewis, Hartshead chief executive, said: “The Phase I development is progressing well, with work across platforms, pipelines, wells and offtake moving forward.

“The survey at the platform locations will confirm seabed conditions for the platform jacket design and provide data for the environment statement to be submitted in 2023. These are all positive steps along the road to first gas.”

Anning and Somerville

Separately, a farm-out process for Anning and Somerville is currently ongoing, with the initial phase of the partial divestment procedure now wrapped up.

Hartshead Resources previously said it has received “high interest” from parties keen to partner up on the UK gas fields, and that it “remains confident” of a successful outcome.

Anning and Somerville are both located in the Southern North Sea in Licence P2607, which also contains the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

© Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

Hartshead is currently the sole owner and operator of the permit, estimated to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas (around 52 million barrels of oil equivalent).

To achieve first gas from Anning and Somerville, Hartshead is expected to splash out £110 million between 2023 and 2024, according to analysis from Barclay Pearce Capital (BPC).

That is based on the assumption a partner farms-in to 50% of the phase one project, with total capex forecasted to be nearer to £350m.

Spend is likely to take place between 2023 and 2026, meaning Hartshead can secure windfall tax relief of £160m.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts