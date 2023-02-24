Hartshead launches contractor race for new North Sea platform and jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead launches contractor race for new North Sea platform and jacket

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/02/2023, 7:56 am Updated: 24/02/2023, 7:57 am
Hartshead north sea
Premier Oil's Southern North Sea Tolmount topsides left Rosetti Marino's yard in 2020

Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) has fired the starting gun on a contractor race for a new UK North Sea platform and jacket.

The firm has a “long list” of eight contractors for fabrication of the jacket and platform EPIC (engineering, procurement, installation and construction) deal on its Anning and Somerville gas fields.

An award is expected to be made in the third quarter of this year, and Hartshead said the eight contractors have a “track record” of project knowledge in the UK Southern North Sea.

Australia-headquartered Hartshead is the sole owner of Licence P2607, which contains Anning and Somerville, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

The firm believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

According to research from Barclay Pearce Capital, Hartshead is expected to splash out £110m between over the next two years to achieve first gas  – currently slated for the second half of 2024.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

The EPIC contract will be awarded following completion of a Phase 1 development FEED (front end engineering design) deal and geotechnical survey of the platform locations scheduled for April.

Contractor names on the shortlist have not been revealed, but recent platform fabrication deals have been handed out to Italy’s Rosetti Marino for Harbour Energy’s Tolmount field, which left its yard in 2020.

Dutch contractor HSM Offshore also won the EPIC deal for IOG’s Blythe platform, which completed in Q2 of 2021.

Hartshead has, meanwhile, joined North Sea trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

CEO Chris Lewis said: “Our Phase I development project has matured significantly over the last two years and there is no better illustration of this than by starting the tendering process for the construction and installation of two offshore platforms for the Anning and Sommerville gas fields.

“Each of these key milestones are all another step on the road to first gas. It is a testament to the team that we are still on track for entering the project execution phase in Q3 this year.”

