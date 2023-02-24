Potential strikes averted as North Sea drillers secure paid leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Potential strikes averted as North Sea drillers secure paid leave

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/02/2023, 5:26 pm Updated: 24/02/2023, 5:30 pm
© Supplied by Primat RecruitmentNorth Sea drillers
The Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.

Dozens of offshore drillers, stationed on BP’s (LON: BP) Clair and Clair Ridge platforms, have secured an extra three weeks paid time off.

Unite confirmed on Friday that almost 100 North Sea workers for Odfjell Technology have voted to accept the new working rotation.

The deal averts potential strike action on the two installations, and follows extensive negotiations between Unite and the company.

According to the union, the extra three weeks leave secured is the equivalent to around an 11.5% wage rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is delighted to have negotiated an extra three weeks paid time off for our Odfjell drillers. It’s an excellent result for our members and this dispute was centred on securing a better working rotation. It’s a fantastic example of Unite winning better jobs, pay and conditions for our members in the offshore sector.”

Although this dispute has been resolved, numerous other industrial ballots, which could bring parts of the North Sea to a standstill, are ongoing.

Unite is balloting more than 1,000 offshore workers on industrial action as the unrest that has been a feature of the basin for more than a year now rolls on.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, added: “We are glad Odfjell and their client BP have seen sense and understood the benefits of this new enhanced rotation. This result will benefit drilling crew both from a safety and production perspective. Everyone wins from this new working rotation, and it shouldn’t have taken the threat of industrial action to get this outcome.

“Although it brings this particular dispute to an end, offshore operators need to waken up.  Continuing with a three on and three off rotation causes unacceptable physical and mental burnout, and fatigue. Ultimately, it also leads to staff shortages. Unite will not stand by and allow this to continue. Every offshore worker deserves paid time off from that equal time rotation.”

Odfjell Technology has been approached for comment.

