Potential strikes averted as North Sea drillers secure paid leave

Dozens of offshore drillers, stationed on BP’s (LON: BP) Clair and Clair Ridge platforms, have secured an extra three weeks paid time off.

Unite confirmed on Friday that almost 100 North Sea workers for Odfjell Technology have voted to accept the new working rotation.

The deal averts potential strike action on the two installations, and follows extensive negotiations between Unite and the company.

According to the union, the extra three weeks leave secured is the equivalent to around an 11.5% wage rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is delighted to have negotiated an extra three weeks paid time off for our Odfjell drillers. It’s an excellent result for our members and this dispute was centred on securing a better working rotation. It’s a fantastic example of Unite winning better jobs, pay and conditions for our members in the offshore sector.”

Although this dispute has been resolved, numerous other industrial ballots, which could bring parts of the North Sea to a standstill, are ongoing.

Unite is balloting more than 1,000 offshore workers on industrial action as the unrest that has been a feature of the basin for more than a year now rolls on.

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, added: “We are glad Odfjell and their client BP have seen sense and understood the benefits of this new enhanced rotation. This result will benefit drilling crew both from a safety and production perspective. Everyone wins from this new working rotation, and it shouldn’t have taken the threat of industrial action to get this outcome.

“Although it brings this particular dispute to an end, offshore operators need to waken up. Continuing with a three on and three off rotation causes unacceptable physical and mental burnout, and fatigue. Ultimately, it also leads to staff shortages. Unite will not stand by and allow this to continue. Every offshore worker deserves paid time off from that equal time rotation.”

Odfjell Technology has been approached for comment.