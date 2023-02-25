Pictures: Storm Otto helicopter towed through Aberdeen after blades snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Pictures: Storm Otto helicopter towed through Aberdeen after blades snap

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/02/2023, 7:46 am Updated: 25/02/2023, 8:12 am
© www.palmsafe.co.ukstorm otto helicopter
Flying without wings: The H175 helicopter had three of its five blades rip off during Storm Otto while on the Elgin platform. All pics courtesy of www.palmsafe.co.uk

Onlookers in Aberdeen were treated to an unusual sight this week as a helicopter, whose blades were snapped during Storm Otto, was towed through the city.

Pictures show the chopper being towed by road from the Harbour through Victoria Road in Torry with an escort vehicle.

Flying without wings: The H175 helicopter had three of its five blades rip off during Storm Otto while on the Elgin platform. All pics courtesy of www.palmsafe.co.uk
During Storm Otto last week, the helicopter had three of its five blades rip off while on a North Sea platform.

The Airbus H175, operated by Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS), is now being repaired – OHS’ Aberdeen base is on the other side of the city in Dyce.

UK air accident investigators are investigating the incident, which took place on the TotalEnergies-operated Elgin-Franklin complex, 130 miles east of Aberdeen.

The aircraft landed safely, but an illuminated tail rotor chip light prevented it from departing for its return journey.

While parked on the helipad, Storm Otto gusts, which left thousands of homes without power, snapped three of the five blades off from the helicopter.

The extent of the damage meant the helicopter had to be taken back to Aberdeen for repairs.

© Supplied by Energy Voice Strong winds rip off three rotor blades from an H175 on the Elgin platform during Storm Otto.
An H175 is moved off the helipad on the Elgin platform after strong winds ripped off three of its rotor blades.

Last week, an OHS spokesperson said: “An H175 experienced a technical problem while on board a platform. Subsequently, strong winds resulted in some damage to the helicopter.

“We are working with our client and recovery partners to return the aircraft to base as soon as there is a weather window that will allow us to do so.”

The helicopter was moved off the Elgin platform helipad, and TotalEnergies confirmed there was sufficient space for other helicopters to arrive and depart from the installation.

OHS – formerly the UK business of Babcock International – is in the process of being sold to South African firm Ultimate Aviation Group following a deal struck in December.

The sale, expected to complete in the coming months, was forced by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after it flagged concerns CHC’s takeover of Babcock would “significantly reduce rivalry” in the North Sea.

