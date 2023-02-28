ICR secures major North Sea contract with Petrofac

An error occurred. Please try again.

ICR Integrity has secured a significant renewal with services giant Petrofac worth more than £1 million per year and covering assets across the North Sea.

The Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance, inspection and integrity firm confirmed it had been re-awarded a master service agreement (MSA) with Petrofac following a successful tender.

The contract was initially awarded in 2019 as a result of the company’s long-running partnership with Petrofac, supporting the delivery of specialist repair and inspection services for all its duty holder assets in the North and Southern North Sea.

The MSA allowed the two firms to strategically align various ICR services delivered to Petrofac under a single cross-asset agreement.

It will see ICR continue to provide Petrofac with repair solutions including its proprietary Technowrap composite and clamp repairs, Quickflange weldless connection solutions, chemical injection pump skids, corrosion inspection services and drone inspection through its Sky-Futures business.

Petrofac head of operations and maintenance, Sandy Merson, said the agreement had added “significant value” to the group’s duty holder assets over the course of their partnership.

“The re-award of this MSA is testament to our partnership, combining our expertise and capabilities. We look forward to ICR’s continued support moving forward,” he said.

ICR group chief executive Jim Beveridge added: “The new MSA highlights our ongoing commitment to our clients and the support we provide with the inspection and integrity of their assets. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Petrofac as we move into 2023.”

As well as its base in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, the company operates across major energy locations including Europe, MENA, Australia, ASEAN and North America, providing services to the oil and gas, renewables, power, defence and telecoms sectors.

The Petrofac award follows a series of senior hires for ICR, as it looks to build on a successful 2022 which saw it increase its global headcount and grow earnings by some 12%.