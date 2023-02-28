ICR secures major North Sea contract with Petrofac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ICR secures major North Sea contract with Petrofac

By Andrew Dykes
28/02/2023, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by ICR IntegritySandy Merson, Group Head of Operations and Maintenance at Petrofac (L) and Jim Beveridge, Group CEO, ICR.
Sandy Merson, Group Head of Operations and Maintenance at Petrofac (L) and Jim Beveridge, Group CEO, ICR.

ICR Integrity has secured a significant renewal with services giant Petrofac worth more than £1 million per year and covering assets across the North Sea.

The Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance, inspection and integrity firm confirmed it had been re-awarded a master service agreement (MSA) with Petrofac following a successful tender.

The contract was initially awarded in 2019 as a result of the company’s long-running partnership with Petrofac, supporting the delivery of specialist repair and inspection services for all its duty holder assets in the North and Southern North Sea.

The MSA allowed the two firms to strategically align various ICR services delivered to Petrofac under a single cross-asset agreement.

It will see ICR continue to provide Petrofac with repair solutions including its proprietary Technowrap composite and clamp repairs, Quickflange weldless connection solutions, chemical injection pump skids, corrosion inspection services and drone inspection through its Sky-Futures business.

Petrofac head of operations and maintenance, Sandy Merson, said the agreement had added “significant value” to the group’s duty holder assets over the course of their partnership.

“The re-award of this MSA is testament to our partnership, combining our expertise and capabilities. We look forward to ICR’s continued support moving forward,” he said.

ICR group chief executive Jim Beveridge added: “The new MSA highlights our ongoing commitment to our clients and the support we provide with the inspection and integrity of their assets. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Petrofac as we move into 2023.”

As well as its base in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, the company operates across major energy locations including Europe, MENA, Australia, ASEAN and North America, providing services to the oil and gas, renewables, power, defence and telecoms sectors.

The Petrofac award follows a series of senior hires for ICR, as it looks to build on a successful 2022 which saw it increase its global headcount and grow earnings by some 12%.

