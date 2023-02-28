Regulator tells energy industry to get after £220bn North Sea spending opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Regulator tells energy industry to get after £220bn North Sea spending opportunity

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/02/2023, 12:57 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
North Sea £220bn
Offshore wind turbines situated next to a North Sea oil and gas platform.

As much as £220 billion could be spent on North Sea oil and gas, offshore wind, CCS and hydrogen projects before the end of the decade.

Stuart Payne, chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), set out the size of the prize at the start of International Energy Week in London on Tuesday.

He also used his speech to call on industry to “get on with delivery, demonstrate progress and get real projects scaled up and running”.

There were warnings of an “arms race to attract that capital”, with particular focus given to the need for the sector to “work together” across borders to share learnings.

“The organisation I lead, the NSTA, is stepping up to do all we can help the UK seize this great opportunity,” Mr Payne told the event.

nsta decom job © Supplied by NSTA
Stuart Payne took over as NSTA CEO from Andy Samuel at the start of the year.

“In a busy and often complex landscape, I have set my team the challenge to stay focused on delivering three things: Secure energy supplies for the UK; Rapid decarbonisation of that supply; Acceleration of the transition to net zero.”

‘Cor ingredients’ in the North Sea

According to Mr Payne, the North Sea has the “core ingredients to be a successful transition case study”.

That includes bountiful offshore wind resources, six billion of barrels of oil and gas to be produced, and a “huge network of pipelines and infrastructure”.

It also has up to 78GT of carbon storage potential, enough to bag all the CO2 emitted in the UK since the industrial revolution.

© Supplied by NSTA
Carbon capture and storage.

For its part, Mr Payne says the NSTA is working with operators to “steward 26 current projects through their maturation”.

Last year it launched the 33rd offshore licensing round, the results of which are expected to be released in the coming months.

Cautioned against rapid oil and gas decline

Mr Payne also warned against prematurely “turning off the taps”, highlighting that “these are all projects we need to help the country get as much energy as possible form our own resources”.

He added: “We also regulate the sector to ensure that energy is produced as cleanly as possible. Decarbonising production is essential and the North Sea Transition Deal provides a strong focus to the sector.

“There has been good early progress with emissions down 20% since 2018 including a 41% drop in flaring and venting, which in 2021 was equivalent to the gas needed to heat 130,000 homes.

“We benchmark and monitor the sector’s progress, facilitating the sharing of good practice and highlighting those who are lagging behind. We want to see industry go further and faster and surpass the targets in the deal.

“Platform electrification will be key to success and we are working very closely with industry and other parts of the regulatory ecosystem to get key electrification projects into FEED this year.”

Decom progress

On the decommissioning front, the NSTA has been “working hard with industry” to make cost improvements.

In recent years the estimated total cost of safely removing and disposing of North Sea infrastructure has fallen from around £59bn to around £37bn.

That is a “massive projected saving for industry and the taxpayer, and we’ve identified the potential for billions of pounds of savings that could be realised through reuse and repurposing of offshore facilities,” Mr Payne said.

australia decommissioning © Supplied by Heerema Marine Contr
Heerema’s Sleipnir vessel removed the Brent Alpha jacket in the North Sea.

He added: “It is not just the skillset of the current workforce we need for the transition but those of the future workforce too. We need the next generation to see the North Sea as a viable place for a career.

“Because the key to a successful transition is not just about molecules and electrons but growth for the country and opportunity for individuals – it’s about the people as much as the pipelines.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts