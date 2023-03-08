‘Unfiltered’ Xtraordinary podcast lifts lid on women in energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Unfiltered’ Xtraordinary podcast lifts lid on women in energy

By Andrew Dykes
08/03/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by XodusXodus Group head of brand, Sarah Butcher.
Xodus Group head of brand, Sarah Butcher.

A new podcast series produced by Xodus Group for International Women’s Day aims to offer a “candid” snapshot of life as a woman in the energy sector.

‘Tales of the Xtraordinary’ is a four-part series produced by an all-female team from Xodus and BIG Partnership, and hosted by the consultancy’s head of brand Sarah Butcher.

Launched to coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March, the “unfiltered” series promises a “peek behind the curtain” of women in energy, and features guests from across the business talking openly about some of the barriers they have faced in their careers – along with their inspirations and backgrounds.

Ms Butcher explained: “We want most of all for the podcasts to be about the amazing personal journeys each of our guests have followed and to talk openly about some of the challenges they have navigated along the way, celebrating the people who have inspired and raised them up.

“There will be a few surprises and no subject is taboo, so from pumping breast milk in storage cupboards to pregnancy loss, wine walks in lockdown to encountering race and gender bias, we won’t hold back, but there are more than a few laughs along the way.”

In the series’ first instalment released today Ms Butcher speaks with Aberdeen-based Natasha Howlett – Xodus’ emissions and climate manager – about her experiences starting out in environmental science, moving sectors, life offshore, handling lockdown and the her personal challenge to learn 12 new things in 2023.

Podcasts will air every week in March, with subsequent episodes including a discussion with Australia-based business development manager Stacey Fidgeon, who talks about taking charge of her career after personal loss, bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to a start-up and her journey into energy post acquisition.

Consultant process engineer Dami Ladeinde, who is based in London and currently on maternity leave, also explores her experiences growing up in Nigeria at an all-girls school and transitioning to a male dominated engineering degree and the pressure to prove herself throughout her career.

Finally, Houston-based technical safety & risk manager Jill Watson talks about following in her father’s footsteps to be a nuclear engineer, the life changes made after a trauma, growing a successful side hustle business and her passion for the outdoors.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Xodus employs around 450 people in the UK, alongside offices across several global energy hubs including Houston, Melbourne and Tokyo.

The series is timely as the energy sector continues to grapple with issues around gender bias and equity, particularly when it comes to pay.

In 2022, Xodus said around one-third of its then 300-strong workforce was female and reported a median gender pay gap of 37.6% – a figure it aims to reduce to 22% or below by 2025.

Ms Butcher praised the company’s leadership, whom she said had given the team “great autonomy and trust to us to produce this unfiltered podcast series, which we hope people will connect with as we delve into the many different routes into energy and experiences encountered along the way.

“Our longer-term ambition is to extend the podcast series out to other people working in energy.”

You can listen to podcast episodes here.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts