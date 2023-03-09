New figures show North Sea flaring down 50% in last four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New figures show North Sea flaring down 50% in last four years

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/03/2023, 7:14 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 3:49 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / corlaffraNorth Sea flaring years

North Sea flaring has been cut in half following four consecutive years of reductions, new analysis from the industry regulator shows.

Last year offshore flaring fell again, by 13% to 22 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, for a total decrease of 50% since 2018, when volumes totalled 44 bcf.

The reduction in 2022 alone was equivalent to the gas demand of 80,000 UK homes, roughly the size of Dundee.

In ensuring that less gas is wasted, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which provided the figures, says the sector is delivering a boost to the UK’s energy security and net zero ambitions.

About a fifth of emissions from UK oil and gas production activities come from flaring – the process involves burning off excess gas.

Some flaring is unavoidable for safety and operational reasons, but the NSTA has been cracking down on the process as the industry strives to clean up its act.

The NSTA started benchmarking flaring performance in 2020, and the following year issued tougher guidance.

It stated that all new developments should have no routine flaring and venting, with the aim of zeroing out the practice across all platforms by 2030 at the latest.

It is the responsibility of the NSTA to scrutinise operator’s operators’ applications for flaring consents, and at the tail end of last year the regulator used its power to issue £215,000 worth of fines for breaches.

north sea flaring

Hedvig Ljungerud, NSTA director of strategy, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see North Sea flaring cut in half in just four years, something the NSTA has made a priority, and which supports both the UK’s energy security and net zero ambition. Industry also deserves credit for making this progress.

“The NSTA expects reductions to continue and remains firmly focused on both supporting and challenging industry on emissions, including from flaring and venting.”

As per the terms of the North Sea Transition Deal, a pact between industry and government signed in 2021, the sector pledged to halve overall production emissions in the basin by 2030.

Operators have made substantial investments in equipment designed to minimise flaring, specifically flare gas recovery units – each is estimated to save up to 22 tonnes of flared gas per day.

Production operations coming to an end on older platforms with higher emissions has also contributed to the drop in flaring in recent years.

But last year’s flaring reduction was against a backdrop of a 17% rise in gas production, the NSTA said.

Rise in venting

However, venting, when gas is released without being burned, went up by 5% to 2.9 bcf in 2022.

The NSTA that is after particularly low levels in mid-2021 due to prolonged maintenance shutdowns across multiple platforms.

Venting represents about 0.15% of total UK greenhouse gas emissions and less than 5% of North Sea production emissions.

