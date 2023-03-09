Enquest office tower hits Aberdeen market with £42 million price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Enquest office tower hits Aberdeen market with £42 million price tag

By Erikka Askeland
09/03/2023, 7:26 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 10:23 am
EnQuest's proposed new headquarters
Annan House was developed for oil and gas firm Enquest in 2015 by local property firm, Drum, in the North Dee Business Quarter.

An major office landmark of the Aberdeen skyline has been put up for sale with a £42 million price tag.

Annan House near the Union Square shopping mall, deemed the largest commercial office in Aberdeen to go on the market for over three years, has been put up for sale by its owners, the Patrazia Hanover Property Unit Trust.

The building’s main occupant, the North Sea oil and gas firm, Enquest (LON: ENQ), has agreed to lease the property for another 12 years, until 2035.

The eight-storey building was built for Enquest by Aberdeen’s Drum Property Group in 2015 as part of its £100million project to redevelop the Aberdeen Seafood Park on Palmerston Road into the area now known as the North Dee Business Quarter.

The property was acquired by Rockspring Property Investment Managers in the same year for a price in the region of £45.1m. German investment firm Patrizia acquired the London-based Rockspring in 2017.

‘Long income stream’

Derren McRae, the head of Aberdeen office for CBRE, the firm marketing the landmark, said such high quality office space was getting scarce in Aberdeen.

He said: “CBRE are delighted to have launched the investment sale of one of Aberdeen’s highest profile office buildings in the North Dee Business Quarter.

© Supplied by CBRE
Aerial view of Aberdeen and key developments.

“The building benefits from strong environmental credentials and offers a potential new investor a long income stream to one of the North Sea’s best known operators, at a time when the last available Grade A office space is being snapped up.”

Other recent Granite city office deals include the sale of the fully occupied Caledonian House, at 234-238 Union Street.

It was acquired by Standard Real Estate (SRE), an investment vehicle of Scottish property entrepreneurs Hamish Munro and Scott Campbell in a £2m+ deal.

Diversified portfolio

One of last year’s biggest deal was the £20m sale Equinor House at Prime Four business park to an overseas investor.

Mischa Davis, Patrazia Hanover Property Unit Trust fund director, said: “Our sale of Annan House is part of Hanover’s ongoing strategy to evolve its sector allocation and ensure investors have a good spread of real estate risk across relevant asset classes, including alternatives such as student housing, healthcare/senior living, data centres and life sciences.

“As a leading balanced fund in its peer group, our aim for Hanover is to provide investors with a market-leading diversified portfolio that evolves as the market changes.”

The passing rent for Annan House is £3,411,914 per annum, equating to £28.24 per sq ft. Prime Grade A rents in Aberdeen are currently £32.50 per sq ft.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts