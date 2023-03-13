IK Group capitalises on success of pipeline isolation tech with launch of new company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IK Group capitalises on success of pipeline isolation tech with launch of new company

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/03/2023, 10:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by IK GroupIK Group AOGV
Izomax's AOGV tech.

IK Group is cashing in on an “exponential rise” in global demand for its AOGV isolation technology, subsea and topside pipeline specialist.

The Norwegian offshore services firm has launched Izomax, a wholly owned but separate company focused solely on the patented product.

AOGV uses isolation technology to help customers mitigate downtime during shutdown, turnaround and outages, whilst also maintaining system integrity – allowing process flow to continue.

Cost and time savings are further enhanced by the reduction in risk of emissions spillages.

Four years after its first deployment, the technology, developed at the company’s Stavanger headquarters, was installed for the 100th time in 2022.

With a client list comprising several oil and gas supermajors and multi-national NOCs, the AOGV product line will now move forward as an independent, but wholly owned, subsidiary.

Chief executive ok IK Group, which has a UK base in Blackburn, Eirik Berge commented: “We will continue to support Izomax wherever needed but by becoming independent, Izomax will take the AOGV technology and service delivery to new heights with enhanced customer focus and engagement.”

© Supplied by IK Group
Rune Sele, vice president of Izomax.

Rune Sele, vice president of Izomax, added: “The launch of a stand-alone company allows us the freedom to rapidly evolve our solutions-oriented technology globally, with a laser focus. We are already enhancing our technologies and tool fleet to meet demand, whilst opening offices in Australasia and North America. We are seeing exceptional growth with our revenues tripling in the last two years, in addition our organisation has tripled in size, and our customer base is evolving at pace.

“However, we will retain a bond with IK Group whilst wholly focusing on the Izomax business and expansion plans, and we have a huge admiration for the team at IK Group – not least for the investment, support and encouragement that has brought us to this exciting new stage in driving our company forward.”

