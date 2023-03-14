Operators, contractors and unions make commitment to ESA during roundtable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Operators, contractors and unions make commitment to ESA during roundtable

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© SYSTEMESA roundtable

Signatories to a North Sea collective bargaining deal will work together to find a “constructive way forward”, after months of unrest offshore.

During a recent roundtable discussion, members of the Energy Services Agreement (ESA) pledged to promote “stable industrial relations” to ensure the sector can maintain energy security.

Strikes have dogged the North Sea for well over a year now, with offshore workers seeking to secure better pay to ease the blow of the UK’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Trade union Unite is currently balloting hundreds of workers on industrial action, with polls due to close on Friday.

© DC Thomson & Co. Ltd
File photo of striking workers and Unite union members outside the Grangemouth oil refinery in 2013.

In a bid to ease tensions, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), facilitator of the ESA, recently organised an in-person engagement session.

Representatives from the offshore workforce, trade unions, employers and operators got round the table to discuss the ESA, and industrial relations more generally.

Trade body OEUK said the aim of the session was to enable all participants to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s different perspectives on a variety of industry issues.

The pact, which covers thousands of North Sea workers, is signed by 15 contractors, as well as three unions.

During the session, several operators and signatories shared the challenges they each face, while workforce representatives voiced the frustrations that are driving industrial unrest.

The result was a pledge from all parties towards “promoting stable industrial relations in the operations and maintenance part of the industry, predominantly offshore”.

supply chain carbon storage uk © Supplied by OGUK
Katy Heidenreich

Katy Heidenreich OEUK’s supply chain and people director said: “All parties remain committed to ongoing and constructive dialogue which recognises the challenges and opportunities for the sector and its people. Following the engagement session, operators, signatory companies and workforce representatives made a commitment to reflect on the discussions and increase efforts to find a constructive way forward to ensure the UK’s offshore energy workforce continues to play a key role in sustaining our energy needs now and in a low carbon future.’

Following the dissolution of the Offshore Contractors’ Partnership Agreement at the end of 2020, work begun to develop a new bargaining deal.

Formally signed off in 2021, the ESA sets minimum pay and conditions for more than 5,000 North Sea workers.

Bilfinger UK, which had, controversially, long been absent from the pact, signed up last year after scores of North Sea workers downed tools in what was described by some as a “wage revolution”.

Like most of the UK, offshore oil and gas operations have been heavily impacted by the huge ramp up in industrial disputes.

Strike ballots have been a dime a dozen in recent months, fuelled on by energy majors posting record profits for 2022.

