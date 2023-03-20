UK gas specs widened in bid to boost North Sea supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK gas specs widened in bid to boost North Sea supplies

By Andrew Dykes
20/03/2023, 10:49 am Updated: 20/03/2023, 5:27 pm
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy gas entry
Signage on the Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune Energy.

The government has sanctioned plans to widen quality limits on gas that can be accepted into the UK grid in a bid to shore up energy security and boost North Sea supplies.

The relaxing of rules would mean gas with a lower calorific value can be accepted into the national transmission system (NTS) and mixed with other supplies.

The move has been welcomed by operators such as Neptune Energy, which has long lobbied for the change that would allow it to expand production from assets such as its Cygnus field without the need to blend in higher quality gas to meet standards.

At present, large volumes of gas produced in the UK North Sea fall just outside existing specification and must be blended with other types of gas before entering the NTS.

Entry specifications are calculated based on the Wobbe index – a method used to compare the combustion energy output of different fuel gases – with new provisions lowering the limit from greater or equal to 47.2 MJ/m3 to 46.5 MJ/m3.

Changes will be made through the Gas Safety (Management) (Amendment) Regulations 2023 which come into force from 6 April 2023, though the injection of lower-index gas supplies will only change on 6 April 2025.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) import facilities will also be subject to the requirements set down by the regulations, the Health and Safety Executive said.

Despite the change, domestic users are not expected to notice the difference.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told the Daily Telegraph last week that the move was “a positive change contributing towards the UK’s energy independence”.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive also said: “We assessed the potential to widen the gas specification and we are satisfied that the changes can be made without adverse impacts on health and safety of users.”

Neptune boon

Neptune welcomed the move, which it said would reduce the UK’s reliance on “higher carbon, higher cost and less secure imported gas” and support the country’s aim of energy independence by 2040.

The changes will also bring the UK in line with many other countries in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, it added.

Neptune UK country director, Alan Muirhead, said: “When enacted, the change will remove decades-old constraints on the energy industry that curtailed the supply of lower carbon North Sea gas.

“It will enable Neptune to export more gas from our operated Cygnus gas facility in the UK southern North Sea, which is capable of supplying 6% of the UK’s gas demand – enough to heat two million homes.

“Moreover, it sends a positive signal to UK gas producers, encouraging infrastructure investments that can unlock additional gas supplies in the future.”

