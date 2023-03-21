NSTA launches probe into firm suspected of undermining UK energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NSTA launches probe into firm suspected of undermining UK energy security

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/03/2023, 7:26 am Updated: 21/03/2023, 11:14 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergNSTA energy security UK
A mobile offshore drilling unit stands illuminated at night in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Cromarty, U.K. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The industry regulator has launched an investigation into a potential breach of licence commitments by a North Sea operator.

An unnamed oil and gas firm is under investigation by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) for potentially failing to stimulate activity in support of the UK’s energy security.

The investigation will consider whether the company under investigation was obliged, under the terms of a previously awarded permit, to shoot a seismic survey.

That would then have helped the firm to determine whether or not to drill an exploration well.

The NSTA will also study whether the licensee failed to provide a satisfactory alternative work programme to ensure progress on the acreage continued.

Once the facts have been collated, investigators will determine whether a sanction should be posed on the company – that could include a financial penalty of up to £1 million.

This is the second investigation opened by the regulator in recent months into a company suspected of failing to meet its licence commitments, such as shooting 3D seismic, within agreed timescales.

Companies with sought after acreage are expected to progress exploration and production as quickly as possible.

They are also obliged to “pursue economic recovery”, while assisting the government in the drive to reach net zero.

The NSTA is at the vanguard of the UK’s energy security push, with the results of the ongoing 33rd Licensing Round, which attracted 115 bids from 76 companies, expected later this year.

Jacob Blatch, NSTA interim head of disputes and sanctions, said: “The NSTA works closely with industry to drive forward exploration and production activities to help the UK meet as much energy demand as possible from its domestic oil and gas reserves.

“However, as opening this investigation demonstrates, we will scrutinise incidents where licensees potentially sit on licences and make no real progress on fulfilling obligations.”

