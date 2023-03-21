Longboat focused on converting 2022 exploration success into ‘reserves, production and cash’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Longboat focused on converting 2022 exploration success into ‘reserves, production and cash’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/03/2023, 7:46 am Updated: 21/03/2023, 11:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Longboat exploration success 2022
Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat

Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) is focusing on converting its “exploration success into reserves, production and cash” after posting hefty losses for 2022.

In its full-year financial results, released on Tuesday, the North Sea oil and gas player reported pre-tax deficit of £49.4 million, widening the £11.5m it lost in 2021.

Despite that, London-listed Longboat is upbeat after a 2022 in which it “was one of the most active independent exploration companies in Norway”

Last year the company drilled vie wells, with two significant discoveries – Kveikje and Oswig.

Kveikje, in which Longboat holds 10%, encountered hydrocarbons at all four targets levels, with estimated recoverable resources of between 35 and 60 mmboe gross.

Operated by Equinor, in a prolific area to the north of the giant Troll field, the prospect is likely to form part of the Ringvei Vest multi-hundred million barrel cluster development

Oswig meanwhile is a gas-condensate discovery, tipped to hold between between 10 and 42 mmboe gross.

Efforts are now ongoing to identify an optimal well design for delivering economic flow rates, most likely by fracturing the well, to unlock the discovery.

Longboat was also awarded three new licences in the 2022 Norwegian Award in Predefined Areas (‘APA’) Licensing Round.

Its activities led to the company being awarded the Norwegian non-operator “Explorer of the Year Award” by GEO365.

Looking ahead, Longboat, which entered Malaysia in 2022, is focused on “monetisation and conversion of the value created by the exploration success” into reserves, production and cash.

There are also plans to spud the Velocette exploration well (Longboat 20%) in Q3 of this year, targeting a large fault block with expected Cretaceous gas filled reservoir indicated by seismic amplitudes confined to structure.

Acquisition and growth in 2P reserves and production remains a key objective for the firm, which is aiming to become a full-cycle E&P company, with the Norwegian market at its core.

Helge Hammer, chief executive of Longboat, said: “In 2022, Longboat was one of the most active independent exploration companies in Norway where we drilled five wells and made two significant discoveries.

“Kveikje and Oswig are among the largest discoveries made in Norway in 2022 and, going forward, we are focussing on maturing the assets technically, unlocking the commercial value of our discoveries, and growing reserves and production.

“While Norway remains of prime importance, we are delighted to have established a presence in Malaysia and in the coming year we will seek to build cashflow generating E&P portfolios in both Norway and Malaysia.”

