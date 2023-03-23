Serica moves into list of top 10 North Sea producers after formal completion of Tailwind deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica moves into list of top 10 North Sea producers after formal completion of Tailwind deal

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/03/2023, 11:14 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Serica EnergySerica Tailwind takeover

London-listed Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has formally completed the previously announced takeover of Tailwind Energy.

The £367 million deal, first unveiled at the back end of 2022, moves Serica into the top 10 club of North Sea producers, alongside the likes of Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and BP (LON: BP).

Shareholders approved the acquisition of Tailwind in January, despite opposition from around a quarter of backers, one of which made his views on the subject very clear.

This deal follows a period of steady North Sea growth for Tailwind, which was backed by Mercuria – the commodities and energy group is now a “strategic investor” in Serica with a 25.2% holding.

Mitch Flegg, chief executive of Serica commented: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Tailwind and welcome the new members of the Serica team. This is an important and exciting moment for Serica. The transaction creates a portfolio of assets which provides both greater resilience and an increase in the range of organic growth opportunities. Moreover, this has been achieved while preserving the Company’s financial capacity to invest in its existing assets, execute further acquisitions and make sustained cash returns to shareholders.

Serica Energy Tailwind © Supplied by DCT Media
Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg

“We look forward to providing more information in the coming weeks on the progress made in exploiting the existing producing fields in recent months and the plans for future investments in the enlarged portfolio.”

A new look Serica

Following the acquisition, Serica says its portfolio includes a balance of gas and oil production focused around the Bruce and Triton hubs in the UK North Sea.

More than 80% of its production now comes from operated fields, with a pipeline of sanctioned short cycle organic investments in 2023 and 2024.

That includes a second light well intervention vessel campaign on the Bruce field, and infill wells on the Bittern, Gannet E, Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields.

There is also potential for ‘near infrastructure’ field developments.

Serica expects the deal to immediately boost its reserves, cash flow, earnings per share and production, which is forecast to be between 40,000 and 47,000 boe/d in 2023.

Tailwind’s net debt at completion of the transaction was £215 million.

Tony Craven Walker, chairman of Serica commented: “As a result of this transaction, Serica has a broader asset spread with interests in two North Sea hubs, one of which it operates, and better exposure to an oil/gas mix. The combined entity is uniquely placed to prosper as an important contributor to the UK’s energy security in support of energy transition.

Tony Craven Walker
Tony Craven Walker

“However, this does require a more considered approach from Government to revisit the counter-productive tax levels imposed on the UK oil and gas industry and to structure a predictable and far less damaging tax regime to support the innovation and investment required, particularly in view of currently much reduced oil and gas prices.  We look forward to the opportunity and the challenge.

“Today I am delighted to welcome Guillaume Vermersch and Rob Lawson (both Mercuria nominees) to the Serica Board. Their presence adds to the breadth, depth and diversity of the expertise represented by the Board which has grown with the business during the last few years.”

Unhappiness in the ranks

Despite the buoyancy of the company’s board, some Serica shareholders were less than enamoured by the proposed takeover of Tailwind.

In a letter to Mr Craven Walker, published in January, Jeremy Raper of Raper Capital, which held about 0.5% of the operator, said he could not “recall a transaction so completely irredeemable” or one “so totally at odds with the wishes of its shareholders”.

There were also claims the true cost of the Tailwind deal was far higher, maybe even £644m, due to the transfer of debt.

Serica Tailwind unmitigated disgust © Supplied by Raper Capital/Serica
Jeremy Raper, of Raper Capital, pulled no punches in his letter to Serica chairman Antony Craven-Walker.

