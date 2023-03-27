Semco Maritime opens new Aberdeen office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Semco Maritime opens new Aberdeen office

By Ryan Duff
27/03/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/03/2023, 9:13 am
© Supplied by Semco MaritimeSemco Maritime open new Aberdeen office.
Semco Maritime, the energy engineering firm, has announced it will be moving to a new office in Aberdeen.

Headed for Westhill’s Abercrombie Court, the company says the new facility will allow for additional growth following a more than £500,000 investment to support local operations.

Currently, the firm has 360 members of staff on its books in Aberdeen, with three people joining in the last month, however, it expects to expand by a further 15 by the end of the year.

According to the engineering firm, the new premises allows for increased headcount whilst the firm continues to add experienced staff to the business.

The official office opening saw team members from across UK and Denmark join chief executive, Steen Brødbæk, in cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the office this week.

Mr Brødbæk was accompanied by Anders Benfeldt, senior vice president, and David Hutchinson, UK managing director, who will be heading up the office in Aberdeen for the opening.

Mr Hutchinson said: ”This move marks a significant milestone for us, as it not only paves the way for our continued growth but also brings us closer to many key clients and our partners at PBS”.

“The office move enhances our commitment to the Energy sector and North Sea, whilst bolstering our already successful operations across the UK.”

With recent contract wins for electrification programmes of offshore assets and high voltage electrical support works for wind farms, Semco Maritime UK’s growth and development plan is “fully underway”.

Supporting activity within the oil and gas and renewables industries, large scale EPC projects are currently undertaken by the firm which employs more than 2000 personnel globally.

