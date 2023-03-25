Dozens of Worley workers go for strikes on Harbour Energy platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dozens of Worley workers go for strikes on Harbour Energy platforms

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/03/2023, 9:17 am Updated: 25/03/2023, 9:17 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Harbour Energyharbour energy strikes worley
Harbour Energy's Britannia platform.

Dozens of workers for energy services giant Worley (ASX: WOR) have voted for strikes on Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) North Sea platforms.

More than 50 workers for the Australia-headquartered contractor have voted to down tools.

Unite the union says they are seeking improved pay and conditions, including a base rate increase of £7 per hour, and standby payments of 12 hours full pay.

The Britannia, Jade, Judy and Jasmine platforms will be affected, though Unite has not said when the action is expected to take place.

Harbour Energy declined to comment on the vote, and would not confirm whether it expects an impact to production.

Worley has been contacted for comment.

More than 50 Worley workers including pipefitters riggers, deck crew, platers, and electrical and mechanical technicians voted 100% in favour on strikes on Harbour Energy assets, on a turnout of 75%.

Worley is the latest group to join a “tsunami” of strike action in coming weeks – including Petrofac, Wood, Bilfinger and Sparrows – now covering more than 1,500 workers.

Unite said the 1,500 “could be on strike within weeks” affecting dozens of platforms across the sector.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is another emphatic vote with Unite’s members working for Worley Services supporting strike action. Unite has warned of a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector due to the corporate greed of oil and gas operators and contractors.

“This is a sector that can well afford to pay fairly. Unite will back our 1500 offshore members who are preparing to strike to ensure that these employers do just that.”

Unite has cited the profits of UK-based oil giants Shell and BP in driving the unrest.

The industrial action also comes ahead of an expected announcement on a revamped net zero strategy in Aberdeen this week.

London media report that the UK Government will unveil plans for carbon capture and storage and CCS.

However there is a risk of a last minute change of venue.

