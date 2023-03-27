Oil boss calls on Humza Yousaf for ‘balanced approach’ to protect jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oil boss calls on Humza Yousaf for ‘balanced approach’ to protect jobs

By Davis Larssen, CEO, Proserv
27/03/2023, 2:54 pm
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomhumza yousaf oil
Humza Yousaf has been named the new SNP leader and will be confirmed as FM tomorrow. Pictured here visiting Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen last week.

Scotland now has a new First Minister and, as ever in politics, there is a bulging in tray for Humza Yousaf as he prepares to lead the country through a period of significant economic challenge.

We still find ourselves in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis largely precipitated by spiralling energy costs so a major priority of the new Holyrood administration must be to support industry to secure greater domestic energy security whilst incentivising an accelerated transition to new and green energies.

The coming years will see fundamental and essential shifts in how energy is generated. Proserv is fully committed to deploying our skills, established in oil and gas, alongside our partners, to build the technologies necessary to accelerate offshore wind both here in Scotland and around the globe. There is absolutely no question about how vital it is that the rollout of renewable energy is swift and successful to tackle the threats of global warming.

But equally, the transition is a developmental process requiring reliable supplies of oil and gas for years to come. The future of that sector in the UK has become entangled in political factionalism and the Scottish Government’s ‘presumption against future exploration’ and the UK Government’s overly sever application of the Energy Profits Levy is having an adverse impact on investment and jobs precisely at the time we need to be maximising domestic energy security and supporting transition at pace.

Last week’s Business Outlook Report by industry body OEUK provided stark evidence to this very point. It highlighted that the cost of imports soared from £54bn in 2021 to £117bn last year, breaking the £100bn barrier for the first time warned UK consumers and businesses could face similar import bills this year and in future years – especially if the windfall tax imposed on UK oil and gas operators remains unmodified.

humza yousaf oil © Supplied by Proserv
David Larssen

The industry body has also called for the UK’s North Sea to be made the bedrock of the nation’s energy security – from oil and gas in the present, to expanding offshore wind and other low carbon resources for the future. I wholeheartedly agree.

The reality is this is not a binary choice between oil and gas and new energies. Our ability to accelerate new energies is inextricably reliant on drawing upon the critical mass of skills, infrastructure and financial capital build up through 50 years of a world-class oil and gas industry.

Therefore, we must have greater cross-party agreement and commitment recognising that North Sea oil and gas must remain a central pillar, not only to support energy security in the mid-term but to drive much of the funding to unlock the technologies of a clean energy future.

Energy policy is a complex area where devolved and reserved priorities are interwoven and there is therefore a strong case to be made for taking the sharp end of politics out of it. A just and balanced transition should be underpinned by a UK wide strategic approach where possible in order to safeguard the skills accrued in the hydrocarbon industry, particularly in North East Scotland, over the past generations.

The North Sea Transition Deal lays out a gradual realignment to a changing landscape, bringing the workforce along in step. Any accelerated shift away from oil and gas could jeopardise thousands of jobs and the loss of valued expertise.

It will be a challenge for Scotland to be able to compete globally in delivering affordable manufacturing of the big infrastructure needed for offshore wind, but it can certainly build a whole new sector based on cutting-edge monitoring and control system technologies, harnessing much of that know-how from oil and gas.

Proserv alone expects to create one hundred jobs from the technology solutions we are innovating and this can be a template for others. Then, as with oil and gas previously, these skill sets can be exported from Scotland to help advance offshore wind around the world.

The energy transition opportunity on offer for the North East, Scotland and UK more widely is massive. We require a pragmatic, collaborative and consistent approach from our politicians, both north and south of the border, in order to ensure we fully realise it.

 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts