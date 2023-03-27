North Sea firms slash 500m barrels from plans on EPL uncertainty, OEUK finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea firms slash 500m barrels from plans on EPL uncertainty, OEUK finds

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/03/2023, 12:01 am Updated: 28/03/2023, 7:23 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© PAnorth sea barrels oeuk
North Sea drilling rigs stacked in the Cromarty Firth.

Millions of barrels of oil and gas could be left in the ground as North Sea firms tailor their plans to the UK’s “uncertain” tax regime.

And while that will be music to the ears of some, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says a decline in domestic production will simply increase the need for “costlier, less reliable and higher carbon imports”.

In its business outlook report for 2023, released today, the trade body warns that a mix of windfall taxes and political uncertainty is driving away billions of pounds of investment.

That includes the cash needed to finance the energy transition, as well as that required for maintaining North Sea oil and gas production.

Investment at an ‘all time low’

Figures previously released by OEUK show nine out of 10 North Sea operators are scaling back their spend – with Westminster’s energy profits levy (EPL) the main rationale – and today’s report finds new investment is “at an all-time low”.

Among the operators to have publicly announced cutbacks to their plans are Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) and EnQuest (LON: ENQ).

That reduction in spend means the UK’s potential oil and gas resources have immediately been downgraded, with 500 million barrels now unlikely to be produced, the report claims.

North Sea barrels OEUK © Shutterstock / T.Dallas
A stack of oil barrels

Of those 500m barrels, half of them have simply been removed from company plans, while the rest have been downgraded from ‘probable’ to possible, giving them a less than 50% chance of progressing.

That is enough to support the nation’s energy needs for six months, or the same as one year of North Sea output.

Ross Dornan, OEUK’s market intelligence manager, who led the team that wrote the annual report, says it is “the most challenging and complex outlook” he has come across during his six years working on the study.

Scope to bring them back into play

He said: “Within the oil and gas space, we’re 500m barrels poorer. What we see generally is about £10 to £12 per barrel in terms of development cost in the North Sea, so I think you can quite easily say that there’s some £3 billion to £5bn of potential investment that is at stake.

“But we’re also seeing real inflation within this, so it’s quite hard to reconcile the loss of investment against the higher costs of investing. Overall, we see cost growth within the barrels that still could be produced, and we’re balancing that against the potential loss of investment from other barrels.

© Supplied by OEUK
Ross Dornan, OEUK Market Intelligence Manager.

“This situation is recoverable. Action to rebuild investor confidence will help the ability of companies to finance projects, and that could bring these barrels back into consideration.”

Pleas for a price floor

Westminster’s North Sea windfall tax has dominated industry discussion since it was first mooted around a year ago.

Formally announced by the government in May, before an escalation in November, the EPL means oil and gas producers now pay a headline levy of 75% – cash raised goes towards cost-of-living crisis initiatives.

Many renewables generators face a similar windfall tax, rated at 45% on “extraordinary profits”.

Both policies will remain in place until 2028, even if energy prices drop to more normal levels, though there is optimism a price floor is in the works.

North Sea barrels OEUK © WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shut
Then-Chancellor, now-Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak announced the EPL in May 2022.

Mr Dornan said: “What we want is as competitive an investment climate as possible in the UK; that’s good for energy financing and, ultimately, the wider economy. We are aware of the reports of a potential energy security day on Thursday, and action to boost the UK’s resilience.

“We have been calling for measures to increase investment – in clean energy and oil and gas – for quite some time, and that includes asking for a pricing mechanism; we hope that will be reflected on Thursday. Everyone wants to see more investment in the UK economy, a more resilient energy system and lower emissions.”

UK still beholden to oil and gas for the minute

Despite the ongoing build out of renewables in the UK, the OEUK report shows that reliance on oil and gas has actually increased.

According to the study, in 2020 the nation got 73% of its total energy from hydrocarbons, rising to 75% in 2021, and 76% last year.

North Sea barrels OEUK © Shutterstock
Silhouette of a floating production platform in the North Sea;

At the same time, the UK’s energy imports bill topped £100bn for the first time ever in 2022, with the natural decline of domestic oil and gas output playing a part in that.

OEUK is warning that a continued lack of investment “could lead to overall production falling by as much as 15% a year by 2030, so output in 10 years will be 80% less than now”.

Rays of good news

There is cause for optimism though, and the report finds that offshore operators and supply chain companies are rapidly moving to embrace green technologies.

Between now and the end of the decade, OEUK forecasts North Sea spend of £200bn, a large chunk of which will be on low carbon projects.

However, that figure is far from a given, the trade body is warning, particularly if the UK’s investment landscape remains unchanged.

David Whitehouse, OEUK’s chief executive, said: “The windfall levies are driving investment out of the UK.  The total tax rate for offshore oil and gas operators is now 75% – three times that of conventional UK business. When prices fall, as is already happening, the ‘windfalls’ will disappear – but the tax will remain because it is locked in place till at least 2028.

North Sea barrels OEUK © Supplied by OEUK
David Whitehouse – CEO Offshore Energies UK.

“That makes these taxes a deterrent for investors. The same issue applies to offshore wind operators who face a similar windfall levy. Together these levies risk turning the North Sea, which should be the bedrock of the UK’s energy security, into an unattractive place to invest. Some projects will proceed but not the number we need for our energy security and jobs.

“Our industry is committed to helping the UK reaching its target of net zero by 2050 but our policymakers should remember that this is a huge and costly enterprise. The Office for Budget Responsibility costed net zero at £1.4 trillion in 2020 prices – of which more than £1 trillion will have to come from the private sector.  We need fiscal policies that attract those investors.”

