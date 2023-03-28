Miliband fears ‘boulevard of broken dreams’ from UK Gov ‘Green Day’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Miliband fears ‘boulevard of broken dreams’ from UK Gov ‘Green Day’ plans

The UK Gov announcement - currently slated to take place in Aberdeen, though that could change - is expected to include plans on CCS and the windfall tax.
By Reporter
28/03/2023, 7:20 am
Ed Miliband expects a 'boulevard of broken dreams' from the UK Government's 'Green Day' announcement on Thursday.

Ed Miliband has said he fears a “boulevard of broken dreams” when the Government announces its revised net zero plans on ‘Green Day’ on Thursday.

The shadow net zero secretary urged the Government to end the ban on onshore wind farms and step up investment in energy efficiency for Britain’s homes in a speech at Octopus Energy’s headquarters on Oxford Street.

Mr Miliband said making the UK’s homes more energy efficient “continues to be the biggest no-brainer in policymaking and the biggest failure is not having proper investment in energy efficiency.”

But referring to the Government’s expected “Green Day” announcements on Thursday, Mr Miliband said: “I fear a boulevard of broken dreams.”

The announcement is expected to include the Government’s response to a High Court ruling that its net zero strategy was unlawful, as well as a response to an independent net zero review carried out by Conservative MP Chris Skidmore.

But green groups have expressed concern that the plans will not go far enough and could contain support for continued fossil fuel use.

Mr Miliband said: “The idea that the priority is to throw yet more money at oil and gas as the future – £11.5 billion in this windfall tax deduction – doesn’t seem to be the right priority.”

He also called for more support from the environmental movement for specific clean energy projects.

He said: “We need a social movement of builders, not just blockers. There’s going to be lots of people who have specific objections to these projects.

“I think the green movement is used to advocating for things at a general level, advocating against things at a general level, perhaps less used to advocating specifically for building of things.”

Mr Miliband made his comments at an event hosted by pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, which published its proposals for achieving energy security on Monday.

The group’s proposals include overhauling the planning system to make it quicker and easier to build renewable energy projects, ending the ban on onshore wind farms and removing the need to secure planning permission before installing rooftop solar panels.

Sam Richards, Britain Remade’s founder and a former adviser to Boris Johnson, said: “We think that the heart of the problem is that it’s too hard to build the new sources of cheap, green energy and the new grid connections that could make us energy independent.

“We split the atom in this country and yet it’s been 27 years since we built a nuclear power station. We are a phenomenally windy island, yet onshore wind is effectively banned in England and offshore wind takes up to 12 years to get up and running despite taking two to actually build.”

