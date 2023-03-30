OEUK helps launch cross-sector framework for offshore incident response

A new initiative has been launched by the UK’s offshore trade body which will help companies respond more effectively in the event of an incident or oil spill.

Developed in collaboration with Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL), OEUK has worked with its members to create the UK Mutual Aid Framework Agreement (UK MAFA).

The initiative aims to facilitate mutual aid of personnel between UK operators in the event of a sustained incident response, and allows for the sharing of specialist expertise and support between members in the event of an oil spill.

Although unrelated the framework comes just days after a serious incident in Dorset, in which around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was leaked into the water and harbour at Poole near the Perenco-operated Wytch Farm site in Purbeck.

Commenting on the launch of MAFA, OEUK’s environment manager Caroline Brown said: “For the last three years, an OEUK Task Finish Group has been working on this to ensure industry could respond to a large, long-term spill should the worst-case scenario occur.

“Thankfully these incidents are few and far between, but this demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring companies have access to the necessary resources to respond effectively to an emergency situation.”

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) is the largest international industry-funded cooperative which exists to respond to oil spills wherever they may occur in the world.

The group is wholly owned by members, the roster of which includes the majority of global oil producers. OSRL currently employs 275 people across 12 locations around the world, including a base in Aberdeen.

Ms Brown added: “We hope this new initiative will give well operators greater resilience should an incident occur, whilst the ability to share personnel is hugely beneficial.

“At OEUK, we know that operators and companies across the offshore energy sector have comprehensive oil spill response plans in place to mitigate against potential incidents occurring and minimise the impact should they occur.

“This framework will add to that by allowing the wealth of experience across industry to be shared.”

Wytch Farm leak

As the offshore energy trade body OEUK said it was not involved in the response to the incident in Poole, which occurred from an onshore pipeline.

Perenco said around six tonnes of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85% water and 15% oil) had escaped from its pipeline, some of which reached Poole Harbour and had begun to come ashore by Tuesday.

Mark Wilson, OEUK’s HSE and operations director, said: “We are concerned by reports of an oil leak at Poole Harbour in Dorset. Any spill of this nature is an extremely serious matter, however we are confident that the pipeline operator is working closely with the relevant authorities to protect the public, contain the spill and minimise any damage.

“The offshore energy industry is prepared to learn any lessons from this incident, and we know that operators and companies across the sector have comprehensive oil spill response plans in place to mitigate against potential incidents occurring and minimise the impact should they occur.”