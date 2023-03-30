OEUK helps launch cross-sector framework for offshore incident response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK helps launch cross-sector framework for offshore incident response

By Andrew Dykes
30/03/2023, 7:00 am
OGA chairman windfall tax
Oil rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon.

A new initiative has been launched by the UK’s offshore trade body which will help companies respond more effectively in the event of an incident or oil spill.

Developed in collaboration with Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL), OEUK has worked with its members to create the UK Mutual Aid Framework Agreement (UK MAFA).

The initiative aims to facilitate mutual aid of personnel between UK operators in the event of a sustained incident response, and allows for the sharing of specialist expertise and support between members in the event of an oil spill.

Although unrelated the framework comes just days after a serious incident in Dorset, in which around 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was leaked into the water and harbour at Poole near the Perenco-operated Wytch Farm site in Purbeck.

© Supplied by OEUK
Caroline Brown, Environment Manager, OEUK.

Commenting on the launch of MAFA, OEUK’s environment manager Caroline Brown said: “For the last three years, an OEUK Task Finish Group has been working on this to ensure industry could respond to a large, long-term spill should the worst-case scenario occur.

“Thankfully these incidents are few and far between, but this demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring companies have access to the necessary resources to respond effectively to an emergency situation.”

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) is the largest international industry-funded cooperative which exists to respond to oil spills wherever they may occur in the world.

The group is wholly owned by members, the roster of which includes the majority of global oil producers. OSRL currently employs 275 people across 12 locations around the world, including a base in Aberdeen.

Ms Brown added: “We hope this new initiative will give well operators greater resilience should an incident occur, whilst the ability to share personnel is hugely beneficial.

“At OEUK, we know that operators and companies across the offshore energy sector have comprehensive oil spill response plans in place to mitigate against potential incidents occurring and minimise the impact should they occur.

“This framework will add to that by allowing the wealth of experience across industry to be shared.”

Wytch Farm leak

As the offshore energy trade body OEUK said it was not involved in the response to the incident in Poole, which occurred from an onshore pipeline.

Perenco said around six tonnes of reservoir fluid (consisting of 85% water and 15% oil) had escaped from its pipeline, some of which reached Poole Harbour and had begun to come ashore by Tuesday.

Mark Wilson, OEUK’s HSE and operations director, said: “We are concerned by reports of an oil leak at Poole Harbour in Dorset. Any spill of this nature is an extremely serious matter, however we are confident that the pipeline operator is working closely with the relevant authorities to protect the public, contain the spill and minimise any damage.

“The offshore energy industry is prepared to learn any lessons from this incident, and we know that operators and companies across the sector have comprehensive oil spill response plans in place to mitigate against potential incidents occurring and minimise the impact should they occur.”

