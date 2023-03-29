‘Energy Security Day’ package unveiled – but ‘complete lack of detail’ on Acorn CCUS or oil and gas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Questions arose last night on whether the oil and gas industry and Aberdeenshire’s Acorn CCUS project would be shunned in the UK Government’s multibillion-pound “energy security day” package.

Energy secretary Grant Shapps has unveiled the vast hopper of measures, but details last night gave no mention of support for the oil and gas industry, or revisions to the windfall tax, despite calls for action.

Acorn and Windfall Tax

It comes days after it was revealed billions of pounds of investment are being driven out of the UK due to the windfall tax, while the UK spent over £100bn last year importing energy from overseas.

Critics meanwhile hit out on a lack on funding for the Acorn carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in Aberdeenshire, which is expected to create thousands of jobs once it gets the green light.

The project was snubbed in 2021 for track 1 funding – the first tranche of a £1bn competition for the emissions-busting technology.

The government said “CCUS Track-2 guidance” would be issued today, but didn’t elaborate further.

Aberdeen South MP and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “This was trailed as ‘green energy day’ but it feels more like ‘Groundhog Day’ with a complete lack of credible detail on when the Acorn project will be given the green light to progress – you really are left to ponder what exactly the point was in this so called announcement.”

The Energy Security Day is designed as a response to the US Government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA); a huge policy and regulatory package attracting investment in the States for energy transition.

© PA

Mr Flynn added: “While the US and EU pump cash into green investment and carbon capture technology, the Tories can’t even get their act together on the long promised, yet continually snubbed, Scottish Cluster – this plan is a mere drop in the ocean compared to what’s required.”

Fergus Mutch, policy advisor at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the “devil will be found in the detail” and it would be “a hammer blow to the industry” if a clear timeline isn’t unveiled for Acorn.

The windfall tax, meanwhile, “continues to shake investor confidence” when the country should be building energy security he said.

“It doesn’t look like there will be much within the measures announced today to rebalance this ill-conceived surcharge with a price floor, which the Chamber and industry have been calling for.”

Hull?

Multiple sources said last night that ministers were still making up their minds on the location, but Hull was the likely venue– rather Aberdeen, as trailed last week.

Business leaders have been seeking a price floor on the windfall tax, which would see the levy removed if oil and gas prices fall.

The Financial Times reported this move was expected as part of the measures.

A source told Energy Voice that oil and gas measures could follow next week, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the Government.

Nothing in the “Energy Security Plan” announcement last night mentioned support for the sector, despite Britain relying on fossil fuels for 75% of its energy.

Another industry insider suggested a package of measures linked to the windfall tax, or green lighting the Rosebank oilfield as trailed in the Guardian last week, would “give Ed Miliband a stick to beat them with”.

The UK Government has been contacted for confirmation of measures linked to the windfall tax, the venue and the Acorn CCS project.

What is in the Energy Security Day plan?

The “multi-billion pound investment in energy revolution” includes measures designed to deliver a “radical shift” from “expensive, foreign fossil fuels” to clean, affordable power.

Hundreds of millions of pounds is being made available for floating offshore wind and green hydrogen.

A £160m fund for the former is being launched for port infrastructure projects in support of the technology.

Green hydrogen is meanwhile getting £240m under the “Net Zero Hydrogen Fund”, and a £205m budget is being allocated to incentivise renewable electricity under the fifth contracts for difference round.

More news on the first two CCUS clusters – East Coast Cluster in the Humber and HyNet in North-west England – which were announced in 2021, is expected.

Other measures include an investment accelerator of £30m for heat pump manufacturing, plans to rebalance gas and electricity costs and speeding up planning approvals for energy infrastructure will also be included, alongside £391m for local electric vehicle infrastructure.

Work will also be discussed on a competition for small modular nuclear reactor technologies, for development in the Autumn.

© Supplied by Port of Cromarty Fir

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “When global energy supplies are disrupted and weaponised by the likes of Putin, we have seen household bills soar and economic growth slow around the world.

“We have stepped in to shield people from its worst impacts by helping to pay around half the typical energy bill. But we are also stepping up to power Britain and ensure our energy security in the long term with more affordable, clean energy from Britain, so we can drive down energy prices and grow our economy.

“That’s why we’re driving forward plans to boost renewables, revive nuclear and build new thriving industries like carbon capture, which will in turn create good jobs across the country, provide new opportunities for British businesses at home and abroad, and maintain our world-leading action to reach net zero.”

However, activist group Greenpeace described it as a “piecemeal, re-heated and confusing announcement”, appointing to a lack of measures on home insulation and the ban on onshore wind in England.

RenewableUK, whose members have been hit by the Electricity Generators Levy, akin to the windfall tax for oil and gas, also said it “does not go far enough” to attract investment.

Professor John Underhill, Aberdeen University’s director for Energy Transition, welcomed the announcement.

© Supplied by Aberdeen University

“The package of measures in wind and nuclear energy, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) that have been announced will collectively help accelerate the Energy Transition by providing green energy, reduce our industrial emissions, and help the UK meet its net zero targets.

“The measures will continue the build out of our renewable energy capability as we seek to reduce our reliance on oil and gas, which provides three-quarters of our current energy needs.”