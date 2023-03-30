Ithaca Energy trebles profits during ‘transformational’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca Energy trebles profits during ‘transformational’ year

But the North Sea firm also lamented the “fiscal uncertainty” created by the energy profits levy (EPL), confirming a $767m deferred tax charge as a result of the government policy.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/03/2023, 7:40 am Updated: 30/03/2023, 8:57 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca Energy profits 2022
Ithaca Energy IPO London

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) trebled its pre-tax profits in 2022 in a year when it completed “three significant transactions” and listed in London.

Executive chairman Gilad Myerson hailed the period as “transformational” for the North Sea company, “evidenced by material M&A activity, including the landmark acquisition of Siccar Point Energy, adding both scale and longevity to our existing portfolio”.

In its full year results for 2022, Ithaca, among the UK’s most active offshore oil and gas players, posted pre-tax profits of $2.24 billion, up from $763 million in 2021.

Revenue for the period totals $2.6bn, while adjusted ebitdax was $1.9bn, an increase of 85.1% on 2021.

That jump was “principally driven” by revenue growth due to acquisitions made during the year, increased production efficiency and higher realised commodity prices.

Windfall tax

But Ithaca also lamented the “fiscal uncertainty” created by the energy profits levy (EPL), confirming a $767m deferred tax charge as a result of the policy.

The company says it “remains committed” to the UK, but the impact of the revised windfall tax is “constraining” its ability to invest.

Ithaca has interests in six of the top ten assets by reserves in the UKCS, and significant stakes in two of the three largest undeveloped discoveries, Cambo and Rosebank, obtained through the acquisition of Siccar Point Energy.

There has been speculation that the firm is planning to delay taking the investment plunge on Cambo due to the windfall tax.

Gilad Myerson, Ithaca executive chairman, commented: “2022 has been a transformational year for Ithaca Energy, evidenced by material M&A activity, including the landmark acquisition of Siccar Point Energy, adding both scale and longevity to our existing portfolio. We have executed against our strategy, to buy, build, and boost assets, with the year culminating in the Group’s IPO on the London Stock Exchange in November 2022, and subsequent inclusion in the FTSE 250 index in March 2023.

Ithaca Cambo © Supplied by Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myserson.

“Ithaca Energy has a sizeable portfolio of cash generative assets together with a strong pipeline of development opportunities that support an attractive growth trajectory. Our core focus in 2023, will be on prioritising investment across our current high-value portfolio to maximise sustainable shareholder returns.

“The UK oil and gas industry experienced significant fiscal instability with the introduction and subsequent revision of the Energy Profit Levy in 2022. In its revised form, the Energy Profit Levy, and the fiscal uncertainty it has created, brings material and negative unintended consequences for financing capacity, JV partner alignment, and the free cash flow generation required to support continued investment. We continue to look towards the UK government to create an economic environment that encourages investment in the UK North Sea.”

ithaca energy ipo
The Alba Northern platform, which Ithaca acquired from Chevron in 2019

Among Ithaca’s corporate highlights for 2022 was its listing on the “premium segment” of the London Stock Exchange – it jumped into the FTSE 250 in March.

There was also the company’s $1.1bn acquisition of Siccar Point, which doubled its recoverable resources, as well as deals for Summit Exploration Marubeni Oil and Gas UK, completed in the first half of the year.

Ithaca now ranks as the second largest UKCS oil and gas independent by reserves and resources, with year-end 2P reserves of 228 mmboe and 2C resources of 284 mmboe.

Pans for 2023

Looking ahead, the company forecasts average production in Q1 of around 70 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d), primarily due to delayed start up of Shell’s Pierce field, deferred volumes on Abigail, and the resolution of operational issues at Captain.

It has revised down full year 2023 production guidance though, from to 68-74 kboe/d, previously 72-80 kboe/d.

That reflects “lower Q1 volumes, non-operated portfolio delivery and the impact of the EPL to capital programmes”.

Ithaca is also cutting back on its scheduled activity, and deferring some until 2024, in response to the windfall tax.

Exploration drilling of the K2 prospect, tipped to hold 102m boe, will go ahead though, with activities scheduled to commence in summer.

The company also hinted that a call on Cambo could be near, with plans for “near-term final investment decisions across our greenfield and brownfield development portfolio”.

ithaca energy © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thom
Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce.

Alan Bruce, Ithaca’s chief executive, said: “I believe we can look back on 2022 with a great deal of satisfaction. It was a year in which we completed three significant transactions while also delivering organic growth, cementing Ithaca Energy’s position as one of the leading independent exploration and production companies operating in the UK North Sea. We continued to demonstrate our ability to deliver projects, safely and responsibly, while defining an emissions reduction roadmap that reflects our ambition to have one of the lowest carbon portfolios in the UK Continental Shelf.

“Our people have always been the key to our success, and I’d like to recognise and thank both our offshore and onshore teams for their hard work and tireless dedication. We also welcome our new Board members who bring unrivalled sector knowledge and a valuable blend of complementary skills to the Group.”

