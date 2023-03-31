‘Current share price doesn’t reflect’ value of Ithaca, claims chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Current share price doesn’t reflect’ value of Ithaca, claims chairman

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
31/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca share price
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Ithaca at London Stock Exchange for IPO. -. Supplied by Ithaca Energy Date; 9/11/2022

Subdued commodity prices and the UK’s tax system are being blamed for Ithaca Energy’s (LON: ITH) perceived undervaluation.

Chairman of the North Sea independent, Gilad Myerson says their “current share price doesn’t reflect” the true value of the company.

Ithaca, which has interests in six of the top ten assets by reserves in the UKCS, went public in London in November, a market value of £2.45 billion.

It was the largest initial public offering (IPO) for the UK last year, and the first for any exploration and production company for five years.

Shares opened trading at 244.95 pence on, but they have gradually declined since, and at the time of writing, they were hovering around the 150p mark.

Analysts have attributed the drop to decommissioning liabilities and a mature portfolio, though there are claims that initial pricing was too high.

But Mr Myerson says, despite Ithaca’s recent admittance to the FTSE 250, there is a dislocation in value, with the company trading at just one times ebitda, a commonly used financial yardstick.

ithaca energy ipo © Ithaca Energy
Nov 9. Ithaca Energy launching its IPO in London with chairman Gilad Myerson (centre) and CEO Alan Bruce (centre-left). London.

He added: “Ithaca is a company that’s going to be here (in the UK) for many years to come. We have assets that are producing deep into the 2030s, up into the 2040s. We have assets that can be developed with over 500 million barrels of reserves – the reserves-to-production ratio is 19 years.

“We’re talking about a company with significant longevity, and the current share price clearly doesn’t reflect the underlying value of the business.

“I believe that what’s driving the declining share price is more the fiscal environment, as well as the softening of the commodity prices, more than the underlying operations of the company, which are going as planned.”

There were reports last month that Ithaca is trading at around a 30% discount compared to the average.

Big Oil’s divergent strategies leave European majors trading at large discounts

More generally, there is a large gap between the valuation of European oil and gas majors and their US counterparts.

Analysts have put forward a number of reasons for the difference, chief amongst them the different approaches to the energy transition.

It was announced on Thursday that Ithaca had trebled its pre-tax profits for 2022, posting takings for the year of $2.24 billion.

The company credited the jump to revenue growth, stemming from acquisitions, increased production efficiency and higher oil and gas prices.

Ithaca Energy windfall tax © Supplied by Petrofac
Abigail is a tie-back to the Ithaca Energy FPF-1 vessel.

Mr Myerson said: “Last year was a transformational one; there was a lot of activity. On the acquisition side, we acquired Siccar Point, Summit and Marubeni – that added additional barrels.

“We also sanctioned projects, including Abigail, and had multiple operational interventions on our assets. Those, in combination with higher oil and gas prices, allowed us to exceed expectations.”

