Jersey Oil close to Buchan farm-out deal with North Sea ‘heavyweight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jersey Oil close to Buchan farm-out deal with North Sea ‘heavyweight’

By Andrew Dykes
31/03/2023, 10:35 am
© JOGJersey buchan
A concept design for the Buchan development.

Jersey Oil & Gas says it’s now close to a final farm-out deal for the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) after years of negotiations and delays.

The London-listed independent (AIM:JOG) said Friday it was now in “advanced exclusive negotiations” with a significant UK operator for the central North Sea area.

Heads of terms have been agreed for the farm-out of a “material interest” in the GBA licences to the undisclosed company, with both parties now working towards signing a fully termed agreement in the near future.

Accordingly, Jersey said they had agreed an exclusivity period until 30 April 2023.

Chief executive Andrew Benitz said: “We are pleased to be in advanced exclusive negotiations with a well-funded industry heavyweight and whilst there can be no guarantees of a successful conclusion, we are aiming to finalise the farm-out in the near future and look forward to updating shareholders shortly.”

Located on licence P2498 across Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E and 21/1A, the GBA comprises the Buchan oilfield, as well as the J2 and Verbier oil discoveries, and boasts estimated gross 2C economic resources of 162 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) – making it one of the biggest pre-FID developments in the UK North Sea.

Buchan came on stream in 1981, but production halted in 2017 because the Buchan Alpha platform was unsafe and had to be removed by then-operator Repsol Sinopec.

Jersey has been working on plans for the area for several years, but extended its development timeline in late 2021 to allow for further studies on electrification.

It has since noted that the project will likely tap into plans to develop wind farms in the Outer Moray Firth as part of INTOG leasing round process.

Jersey said it was in talks with multiple parties last April and had hoped to complete farm-out discussions last year, with a stretch timeline of Q1 2023 at the latest.

Panmure Gordon research director Ashley Kelty said Friday’s update was “great news” and should allow the development of the area’s substantial resources.

“A partner would reduce the net capex spend required which is currently outwith the means of a company of JOG’s size. This shows that deals can still be done despite the negative impact of the EPL in the UK. Investors will keenly await further details of the farm-out,” he said in note following the announcement.

Jersey was also last year given more time to develop its long-held Verbier discovery in the North Sea, with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) extending the expiry of licence P2170 to align with that FOR GBA, due to elapse in August 2023.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts