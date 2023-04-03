Score of North Sea platforms to be hit by Sparrows strikes this week

An error occurred. Please try again.

Unite the union says dozens of platforms will be affected this week as Sparrows workers begin the first in a series of industrial actions.

Unite said Monday that around 150 of its members working as contractors for Sparrows Offshore Services would begin the first in a series of 48-hour work stoppages on Wednesday 5 April, which are set to continue up to 9 June.

More than 95% per cent of members previously voted to pursue strike action, based on a 75% turnout.

Amongst their contentions, union organisers said members were seeking the immediate reversal of “savage cuts to terms and conditions” allegedly imposed by their employer.

In a statement, Sparrows said it was disappointed it had been unable to reach an agreement.

“While it is correct that an element of the terms and conditions that was reduced during the last downturn hasn’t been returned since 2016, we have increased other existing elements to outweigh that reduction and are in line with industry standards, and we propose to continue with that alignment,” the company said.

Striking workers include offshore crane operatives, crane maintainers, lifting personnel and deck crew who work as part of Sparrows’ ‘Flying Squad’ providing maintenance support across all installations, with no set platform.

Installations operated by the likes of Shell, Harbour Energy, and Apache are set to be affected, with the full list including AP1, Auk, Brae, Alpha, Brent Charlie, Bruce, Cleeton, Claymore, Clyde, CPC1, Eider Alpha, Gannet Harding, Heather, Ineos Unity, Jade, Judy, Lomond, Magnus, North Cormorant, North Everest, Ravenspurn North, Tern Alpha and Thistle Alpha.

Sparrows offices at Seton House in Bridge of Don are also set to be affected.

Sparrows added: “We are working with our clients on contingency planning for periods of industrial action, to deliver our operational services and ensure the ongoing safety of personnel and operations.

“We remain committed to engaging with the union officials and employee representatives to bring this dispute to an end.”

Strike ‘tsunami’

Commenting on this week’s action, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oil and gas companies in the North Sea have had massive windfall profits so there’s no question that they can afford to give Unite members a decent pay rise.

“Around 150 Sparrows offshore workers will lead the fight for a decent deal in what is going to be a tsunami of industrial action to challenge the profiteering of North Sea operators and contractors.

“Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

It comes as unions as around 1,400 union members across five major North Sea contractors voted to strike in pursuit of a better deal on jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite last month called it “the biggest mandate” for action in the offshore sector for a generation, and said stoppages could threaten the UK’s energy security.

The prospective action includes 700 workers at contractor Bilfinger, 300 at Stork, 80 Wood employees, as well as 50 from Petrofac. They range from electrical, production and mechanical technicians, to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers.

Unite regional officer Vic Fraser said: “Unite’s Sparrows members are determined to reverse a number of savage cuts made, in recent years, to terms and conditions.”

“Contractors and operators who rely on the specialised roles that our members carry out to deliver their bonanza record profits will soon discover that their platforms and production will grind to a halt without them. Offshore workers have simply had enough of corporate profiteering at their expense, and they are determined to get their fair share.”

Notably, around 50 Sparrows workers on BP assets will not take part in the wider strike action after a deal was reached with the firm last month which secured a revision to terms and conditions.