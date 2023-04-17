Shakeup in league table of UK North Sea top producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shakeup in league table of UK North Sea top producers

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 17/04/2023, 1:47 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© CNOOCnorth sea
Golden Eagle has dropped out of the top 15 producing hubs in the UK

The league table of the top 15 production hubs in the UK North Sea has seen a raft of changes in the last year.

Research compiled by Dundas Consultants has noted some hubs dropping out of the top spots, while other ageing assets have actually been resurgent.

The top 15 represent 58% of UK North Sea production by barrel of oil equivalent (boe).

Where there’s been no change is in the top five; from 2021 to 2022 TotalEnergies’ Elgin and Culzean have remained in the top two spots respectively, followed by BP’s Clair, CNOOC’s Buzzard and, again in fifth place, BP with Glen Lyon.

However, Dundas noted that the Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) Britannia hub in the Central North Sea has replaced the Catcher FPSO in the number six slot.

Supplied by Dundas Consultants
© Supplied by Dundas Consultants Supplied by Dundas Consultants

Both are operated by Harbour, which saw a near 20% production boost in its 2022 results to 208,000 boe per day.

Part of that drive was “supported by consistent outperformance from our Greater Britannia Area (GBA) satellite fields, Callanish and Brodgar”, Harbour said in its 2022 results.

Elsewhere, CNOOC’s Golden Eagle, which produced nearly 15 million boe in 2021, has dropped out of the top 15 to 17th, having previously held the number eight spot.

north sea © Supplied by Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy’s Britannia bridge-linked platform

In November, EnQuest (LON: ENQ), which is a partner on Golden Eagle, noted production was “lower than expected” from the hub, with “higher than anticipated rates of decline”.

EnQuest said it is working with the Chinese operator to “identify and implement mitigations”.

Despite the scale of falloff, the London-listed company reinforced that production efficiency at Golden Eagle remains strong at over 95% – year to October production was 6,542 boe per day.

On the opposite end of that scale is Shell’s Shearwater hub, which has surged into the top 15 at number seven, producing around 17 million barrels during 2022.

Among the items bolstering production at Shearwater is the Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) Columbus field, a tieback which came online at the end of 2021.

