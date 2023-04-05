Viaro strikes £105m deal for series of Hartshead UK North Sea fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Viaro strikes £105m deal for series of Hartshead UK North Sea fields

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/04/2023, 7:08 am Updated: 05/04/2023, 7:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
viaro hartshead
Hartshead launched a contractor race for a new jacket and platform last month. Pictured: Premier's Tolmount installation leaving the yard in 2020

Viaro Energy has agreed to buy the majority stake in a series of North Sea fields from Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) in a “landmark” A$196.3m (£105m) deal.

Under the agreement, Viaro is becoming 60% owner of Licence P2607 which contains the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

Hartshead believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Australia-headquartered Heartshead will retain operatorship for now, and transfer control to Viaro “at a mutually agreed future date”.

Hartshead described it as a “major milestone for the company” which materially de-risks the project and delivers a “clear pathway” to full financing and development.

The firm said gross capital expenditure of A$536m (£294.5m)  for the development has been satisfied thanks to the farm-out.

The £105m deal includes reimbursement of past costs, partial carry of Hartshead’s development share and bonus milestone payments.

It also includes £26m of UK Government investment incentives via the windfall tax.

The deal is being completed with Viaro via its subsidiary, RockRose Energy.

Hartshead CEO Chris Lewis said: “The successful execution of a farm-out agreement with RockRose materially de-risks the Phase I development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields by securing over A$536m of gross project expenditure, provides technical and commercial validation of our gas development and implies a material uplift in value for the project.

“This is a landmark transaction for Hartshead shareholders. I am delighted to welcome RockRose to the P2607 Joint Venture and I am looking forward to working with the team as we progress the Phase 1 development and other opportunities in the Licence.

“We are also very pleased to welcome new domestic and international investors to the Company and are very pleased with the level of support shown during the Placement process.”

‘Great potential’ in Southern Gas Basin

Anning and Sommerville are expected to reach first gas in Q4 2024.

Alongside the announcement, Australia-listed Hartshead announced plans to raise A$20m in share placing, which will augment its farm out proceeds and estimated to see the firm fully-funded through its share of non-debt development costs.

In February, Hartshead fired the starting gun on a contractor race for construction of a new platform and jacket to serve licence P2607.

An award is expected to be made in the third quarter of this year, and Hartshead said the eight contractors have a “track record” of project knowledge in the UK Southern North Sea.

viaro harsthead © Supplied by Viaro Energy
Viaro CEO Francesco Mazzagatti.

Viaro Energy, owned by the namesake commodities group, is meanwhile continuing its run of acquisitions, having bought up Spark Exploration – another UK-focused Australian firm – in March.

Last month, CEO Francesco Mazzagatti told Energy Voice the firm was at a “very advanced stage” for acquisition of “two large production assets”.

On today’s deal, Mr Mazzagatti said: “The partnership with Hartshead is significant for Viaro because it marks a return to operatorship for our main subsidiary RockRose. After several years of careful investments, we continue to see great potential in the Southern Gas Basin, which has been one of the most important and longest-standing sources of gas in Europe. It is easy to discard mature fields, but there are significant opportunities that come with introducing new energy developments to traditional gas exploration.

“Anning and Somerville are expected to reach first gas in Q4 2024 and will contribute around 12,000 boepd to our existing production base of 25-30,000 boepd, taking us a step closer to our 100,000 boepd target. This deal further proves our commitment to growing our portfolio in the North Sea basin and to the energy security of the UK. It is the second deal we have announced in the first months of 2023, and we have more in the pipeline for this year.

“I am pleased to say that the performance of our assets appears to indicate that our strategy is sound and we look forward to working collaboratively with Hartshead to deliver the successful development of these fields.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts