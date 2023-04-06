Deal: NEO Energy takes over Buchan field from Jersey Oil and Gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deal: NEO Energy takes over Buchan field from Jersey Oil and Gas

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/04/2023, 7:48 am Updated: 06/04/2023, 7:48 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© JOGJersey buchan neo
A concept design for the Buchan development.

NEO Energy has struck a deal to acquire operatorship and a 50% stake in the Greater Buchan Area from Jersey Oil and Gas (AIM: JOG).

The private-equity backed player, which is the fifth-largest producer in the UK North Sea, has agreed the farm-in deal worth more than $40m for the assets in the Moray Firth.

Jersey Oil and Gas said NEO Energy coming in “unlocks the route” to monetising Buchan’s 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in resources and finalising the development solution.

First oil is targeted for 2026 and Jersey said it has “confirmed a short list of attractive options” for GBA which utilise existing North Sea infrastructure.

It added that the “unstable fiscal conditions” due to the UK windfall tax “have been challenging” and the joint venture “will be mindful of the future fiscal attractiveness of the UK” as it progresses.

The company will receive carry for JOG’s 50% share of the estimated $25m development costs, alongside more than $28m in other payments.

Jersey said it expects to divest up to 30% more of its stakes in the project.

CEO Andrew Benitz said: “We are delighted to announce this transaction with NEO Energy, a well-funded industry heavyweight and the fifth largest producer in the UKCS.  The farm-out marks a major value creation moment for JOG, a significant de-risking of the GBA development programme, from both an operational and funding perspective, and provides the springboard from which to grow the long-term value of the business.

“We are looking forward to working collaboratively with NEO Energy to select the optimal development solution for the GBA and taking the project through to sanction and on into future production.”

NEO Energy, backed by private equity firm HitecVision, has built itself up through M&A deals over they years to become the sector’s number five producer.

In January, the firm named Nexen veteran Paul Harris as its new CEO, replacing dealmaker Russ Alton in the top job.

Located on licence P2498 across Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E and 21/1A, the GBA comprises the Buchan oilfield, as well as the J2 and Verbier oil discoveries, and boasts estimated gross 2C economic resources of 162 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) – making it one of the biggest pre-FID developments in the UK North Sea.

Buchan came on stream in 1981, but production halted in 2017 because the Buchan Alpha platform was unsafe and had to be removed by then-operator Repsol Sinopec.

Jersey has been working on plans for the area for several years, but extended its development timeline in late 2021 to allow for further studies on electrification.

