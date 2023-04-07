Unite reveals dates for ‘tsunami’ of unrest, with 1350 workers readying to down tools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite reveals dates for ‘tsunami’ of unrest, with 1350 workers readying to down tools

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/04/2023, 9:45 am Updated: 07/04/2023, 10:46 am
© ShutterstockAccording to Unite, numerous platforms could be brought to a 'standstill'.
According to Unite, numerous platforms could be brought to a 'standstill'.

Unite has revealed the dates on which a “tsunami” of industrial unrest will hit the North Sea, with hundreds of workers due to down tools.

According to Unite, 1350 of its members will walk out between April 24 and 26, with the trade union describing the action as “unprecedented”.

It also claims many platforms, operated by the likes of BP, Shell and Harbour Energy, will likely be brought to a standstill, threatening the UK’s energy security.

The dispute, which includes workers from Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork, Sparrows and Worley, centres on pay.

Among those that will be striking includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers.

It is understood Energy Services Agreement (ESA) unions the RMT and GMB have also balloted members across a number of companies as unrest in the basin comes to a head.

That’s despite members of the collective bargaining agreement recently pledging to promote “stable industrial relations” for energy security.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies in the offshore sector are enjoying record windfall profits. There’s no question that contractors and operators can easily afford to give Unite members a decent pay rise. The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector has to be challenged.

Sharon Graham. Campaign/PA Wire

“1350 offshore workers will now take part in an unprecedented tsunami of industrial action over 48 hours with hundreds more set to join them.

“Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions“.

Background

Strikes have been a dime a dozen in the North Sea for more than a year now, as workers seek to secure better pay in the face of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

Adding fuel to the fire has been the eye watering profits posted by oil companies in recent months, with BP and Shell reporting record annual takings.

Unite recently blasted the UK Government for its “inaction on taxing” companies, despite the 75% windfall tax that is currently in place.

Issues around three weeks on, three weeks off shift patterns have also come to the fore again.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite has received an emphatic mandate in support of strike action. It is historic and it will be the biggest offshore stoppage in a generation.

Unite industrial officer John Boland

“Unite’s members are determined to get their fair share and to establish a better working environment. This is not exclusively about pay but also working rotas, holidays, and offshore safety.

“The workforce has been taken for granted for years but now their value will be acutely felt when strike action will bring dozens of platforms to a standstill.”

Specifics

Around 700 offshore workers at Bilfinger UK will down tools as part of a pay dispute. They are demanding an increase above the base rate of pay set in the Energy Services Agreement (ESA) for 2022. 48-hour strike action will take place starting from 00:01am on 24th April to 23.59pm on the 25th April.

Over 360 Stork construction workers will also take strike action in a dispute over working rotas and rates of pay. 48-hour strike action will take place starting from 6.30am on Monday 24 April until 6.29am on Wednesday 26 April.

Around 50 Unite members employed by Petrofac on the Ithaca Energy FPF1 platform will take strike action in a dispute over imposed clawback days. According to the union, offshore workers can be asked to work at any time for no additional payment. Ithaca allegedly has a ‘clawback’ policy of 14 days, double the industry norm of 7 days. 48-hour strike action will take place starting from 6am on Monday 24 April until 5.59am on Wednesday 26 April.

In addition, around 50 Unite members employed Worley will strike in a dispute over a base rate increase of £7 per hour, and standby payments to be 12-hours full pay. The workers are based on Harbour Energy platforms – Britannia, Jade, Judy and Jasmine. 48-hour strike action will take place starting from 6am on Monday 24 April until 5.59am on Wednesday 26 April.

Unite also has strike mandates at Petrofac covering around 100 members on BP assets, and over 80 members employed by Wood on TAQA assets, but no strike dates have been announced in relation to these disputes.

