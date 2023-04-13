Dana named as worst North Sea oil polluter in new FOI data

Uplift has named Dana Petroleum as the operator responsible for the largest volume of oil releases into the North Sea in recent years, as data shows spills are occuring across the basin every other day.

Data obtained under a freedom of information (FOI) request by just transition campaigners Uplift and ocean conservation group Oceana shows that more than 164,000 barrels (22,000 tonnes) worth of oil was discharged to sea by North Sea firms between 2017 and 2022.

However an industry spokesman maintained it operated within “tight limits” and is among the UK’s “most highly regulated sectors.”

More than half of the reported total (58%) was discharged legally through government-issued permits, which allow operators to emit small amounts of hydrocarbons as a byproduct of the drilling and production process – for example in water produced from reservoirs, or from drill cuttings.

These are overseen by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED), which issues around 1,900 such licences per year.

However, the FOI data – published alongside the group’s new ‘In Deep Water’ report on the UK’s marine environment – shows that around 9,000 tonnes was released in breach of these permits and other regulations.

Uplift says data shows breaches on more than 1,000 days over the past five years – equivalent to one every other day.

Releases were also correlated with satellite data from provider SkyTruth to show the extent of discharges in the wider environment.

The findings suggest the Ninian oil platform, operated by Canadian Natural Resources International (CNR), has been responsible for individual slicks over 10 km long, and released more oil into the North Sea (448 tonnes) than any other development.

© Supplied by SkyTruth Cerulean

Dirty dozen

Breaking down the data by operator shows Dana – backed by the Korea National Oil Corporation – as the largest polluter with almost 7,000 tonnes of oil discharged in both permitted and unpermitted releases.

Uplift did not provide the proportion of each, but noted this included 216 permit breaches.

That is closely followed by Spanish-Chinese joint venture Repsol Sinopec, which released 4,220 tonnes and tops the list of violations with 271 such incidents.

It’s unclear whether that includes the six-and-a-half-tonne leak from the company’s Auk A platform into a marine protected area (MPA) last September.

CNR placed third-highest while UK-headquartered Shell (LON:SHEL) was the fourth-worst polluter over the period, releasing over 3,200 tonnes of oil and reporting 169 breaches.

Fellow London supermajor BP (LON:BP) also released over 1,000 tonnes and reported 133 breaches.

© Supplied by Energy Voice/Uplift/

Oceana executive director and UK VP Hugo Tagholm said: “For more than fifty years, the government has allowed big oil to routinely pollute our waters. From oil spills to toxic chemicals, we can now see as clear as day the devastating path of destruction caused to our marine environment. Our wild isles should not be held hostage by fossil fuel giants any longer.

“The Government says it’s a ‘global leader’ in marine protection. Yet, allowing this oil to consistently contaminate our seas, including so-called Marine Protected Areas, says otherwise. Frankly, it makes a mockery of their position as leader of the Global Ocean Alliance and their commitment to 30×30.”

Industry takes releases ‘very seriously’

Trade body Offshore Energies UK, which also collates oil release data on behalf of the sector, said it was unable to verify the figures cited in the report but affirmed that North Sea oil and gas operations are “among the UK’s most highly regulated sectors.”

The organisation’s HSE and operations director Mark Wilson added: “Produced water is the term for water found within rocks alongside oil and gas. It is a by-product of almost all oil and gas extraction and the release of very small amounts is widely accepted by regulators around the world – but with tight limits.

“The UK’s regulator, OPRED imposes a maximum limit of 30 parts of oil per million parts of water. This means ‘produced water’ contains a maximum of 0.00003% hydrocarbons. This is three ten thousandths of a percent.

“Even at this level, companies must record and report all releases to OPRED, for potential investigation, with details published on the OPRED website.

“The industry itself also takes all such releases very seriously, regardless of size or potential for harm and is focused on driving continuous improvement. Our latest data, covering 2022, published in our environment report for that year, shows that the amount of oil released in ‘produced water’ fell by 10%.”

“Companies producing oil and gas must report all discharges via an online system to OPRED, typically at least monthly. If the levels rise above 30ppm they must report this separately to OPRED.

Mr Wilson noted that the UK about 40-45 million tonnes of oil and up to 40 billion cubic metres of gas per year in total – or just under half the UK’s overall demand.

A government spokesperson told the BBC that offshore pollution incidents were monitored closely, adding: “We are clear that companies should not be breaching their permit conditions. If they do, appropriate action will be taken, including the use of fines.”

Government must ‘step up’

The industry saw a surge in unplanned hydrocarbon releases – known as HCRs – in 2018, leading to HSE director Chris Flint issuing a warning to the industry that it had come “perilously close to disaster”.

Since that time HCRs have moved broadly downward, with 165 unintentional oil releases in the UK in 2021 involving 6 tonnes of oil released to the marine environment, the lowest in a decade.

Yet Uplift suggests that the sector’s record does not bode well for the 900 locations being offered for new exploration and development as part of the 33rd Licensing Round, 352 of which overlap with MPAs.

The group’s executive director and founder Tessa Khan said: “Rishi Sunak told MPs that halting new exploration of fossil fuels in the North Sea is ‘completely absurd’. What’s absurd is contaminating our oceans with oil in the midst of a biodiversity emergency.

“Last month, around 200 barrels of oily water leaked into the sea at Poole Harbour, sparking a major incident.

“Uplift’s new data finds that the amount spilled over the last five years is the equivalent of an unbelievable 164,780 barrels of oil.

“People are appalled with how companies are treating our natural world. The government must step up and urgently protect our greatest natural asset when it comes to tackling the climate crisis – our ocean.”