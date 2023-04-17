Wood extends bid deadline again in pursuit of firm offer from Apollo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood extends bid deadline again in pursuit of firm offer from Apollo

By Andrew Dykes
17/04/2023, 10:18 am
Wood takeover private-equity firm
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House offices in Altens, Aberdeen.

Wood Group has extended its deadline in the hopes of pinning down a firm and final takeover offer from US private-equity group Apollo.

In a statement early on Monday morning Wood (LON:WG) said it had canvassed shareholders and would now engage with Apollo to see if its most recent proposal can be turned into a firm offer by mid-May.

The company’s board also said it would now grant Apollo access to due diligence materials to facilitate any deal.

Apollo has made several bids for the Aberdeen-headquartered engineering group in recent months, culminating in a fifth and “final” proposal in early April that valued the company at around £1.66 billion.

Based on a final price of 240 pence per share, Apollo said it would represent a 59% premium on the “closing undisturbed share price” of 151p, as of February 21.

It claims the move is also a 20% premium on the initial proposal, of 200p per share, lodged on January 11.

The bid is subject to several pre-conditions, including the completion of due diligence, and includes reservations under which Apollo can make an offer on better or less favourable terms.

In a statement today, Wood said: “Having now weighed all relevant factors, particularly feedback received from Wood shareholders, the board has decided to engage with Apollo to see if a firm offer can be made on the same financial terms as the Final Proposal.”

“Apollo has stated to the Board that it values the skills and capabilities of Wood’s employees and believes the company is well positioned in its markets and at the forefront of the energy transition and industrial decarbonisation.”

With another extension to its latest deadline of 19 April, Apollo is now required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood or confirm it does not intend to make an offer by 5:00pm on 17 May 2023.

“There can be no certainty that any offer for Wood will be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate,” Wood said.

Shares in the firm rose again over the weekend, opening at around 228p on Monday morning.

In its full year results published last month, Wood revealed losses for 2022 of $694.5m, more than quadruple the 2021 losses of $172m.

Analysts suggested that management “must be coming under pressure to sell” given the poor performance of shares of late, with the company conceding it has “not delivered for our shareholders in recent years”.

