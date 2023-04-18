WATCH: EnQuest shares documentary as North Sea’s Magnus turns 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

WATCH: EnQuest shares documentary as North Sea’s Magnus turns 40

By Andrew Dykes
18/04/2023, 7:00 am

EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) has shared a new documentary which looks back on the past, present and future of the Magnus platform as it approaches its 40th year.

The film features extensive archive footage of the installation over its four decades, and includes interviews with past and present crew who say there is much “life in the place” yet.

Discovered in March 1974 by BP, the field produced first oil in August 1983, celebrated with an inauguration ceremony led by then prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Fabrication of the Magnus structure began in 1973 at Highland Fabricators’ yard at Nigg Bay in the Cromarty Firth, while topsides were designed by Matthew Hall Engineering.

The 40,000-tonne platform jacket is reportedly the largest single-piece steel structure in the North Sea.

It is also one of the most northerly oil and gas fields in the basin, situated 300 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

Originally commissioned and run by BP, EnQuest took a minority stake in the platform in 2017, and later secured 100% operatorship the following year as part of £230 million acquisition deal that included stakes in the Sullom Voe terminal.

Still drilling at 40

Despite being hit with a series of production challenges and outages in recent years, average production from the platform amounted to some 12,641 boepd last year, EnQuest said in its recent annual results – though production during October 2022 amounted to some 17,000 boepd.

The boost in output comes as a result of well integrity and workover programmes, and the completion of the North West Magnus well in October, the company said.

Additional modifications were also undertaken to allow for indigenous Magnus gas exports of up to 20 Million cubic feet per day.

The company’s planned $160m investment programme for 2023 includes three further infill wells at Magnus, as well as three new wells at Golden Eagle.

However EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said that the impact of the UK’s energy profits levy would affect the company’s cash flow generation and have “implications for our capital allocation strategy and our UK production growth ambitions” in the coming years.

