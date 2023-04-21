‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday

Unite says the North Sea strikes could bring platforms to a standstill, though this has been played down by operating companies.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/04/2023, 3:51 pm Updated: 21/04/2023, 3:54 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
north sea strikes
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.

Unite the union says an “army” of 1,300 workers will strike across dozens of platforms in the North Sea next week in the “biggest offshore stoppage in a generation”.

The union claims the 48-hour strike will cause “severe” problems for operators BP, CNR International, EnQuest, Harbour Energy, Shell, Taqa and TotalEnergies.

Unite said it “could halt production on dozens of platforms and bring them to a standstill,” though this has been played down by the operating community.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the focus is on ensuring continuity of production, despite the reduced staffing offshore.

Irene Bruce, Energy Services Agreement (ESA) manager at OEUK, said: “We are aware of this upcoming industrial action and would encourage all parties to work together to find constructive ways to address workforce concerns.

“Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however industrial action does not offer a solution, nor is it helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and meet the UK’s energy needs. While some offshore staffing levels will be reduced , companies are focused on maintaining safe operations for our people and on ensuring continuity of production to maintain energy security for the UK.”

Some operators, including Shell, have indicated they do not expect any impact on production, in contrast to Unite’s claims.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution”.

The action will include electrical, production and mechanical technicians, alongside deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers at Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork and Sparrows.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise. The 48-hour strike action will only be the start of the tsunami of industrial unrest if contractors and operators refuse to give our offshore members the better jobs, pay and conditions they deserve.

“The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector has to be challenged, and it will be by Unite.”

Unite said previously that this is the “biggest mandate” it has received in the offshore sector in a generation.

Strikes have dogged the North Sea for well over a year now, spurred on by inflationary pressures and the UK’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Feelings of injustice within the oil and gas sector have been particularly acute, given many of the majors recorded record profits last year.

Issues around three week on/ three week off rotas for the workforce, described as “hated” due to the pattern’s impact on mental health, have also reared their head.

A Stork spokesperson said: ““We respect the right for peaceful and planned strike action. As an employer and a signatory of the Energy Services Agreement, we remain focused on engaging with all stakeholders to reach a resolution that protects and sustains employment opportunities, supports safety and operational continuity.

“This remains our absolute priority.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts