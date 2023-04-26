Enerquip toasts “exceptionally busy” Q1 as contracts up by a quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Enerquip toasts “exceptionally busy” Q1 as contracts up by a quarter

By Andrew Dykes
26/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by EnerQuipGlobal sales & business development manager Darren Bragg .
EnerQuip says it has “flourished” during a strong first quarter, securing global oilfield contracts worth nearly £5 million and taking on over ten new staff.

The oilfield equipment specialist said contract bookings were up by a quarter on the same period last year, with $6.2 million (£4.8m) of work secured thanks to “pent-up demand” in the wake of the pandemic.

Contracts booked include a raft of projects in previously untapped markets such as Germany and Cote d’Ivoire, as well as in its traditional regions of operation.

These include orders for three of the company’s torque units from three clients in Norway, the company’s largest-ever unit supplied for a customer in Singapore with a 30” clamp range capability, and a two-unit deal for a tubular running service client in Abu Dhabi worth more than $1m (£800,000).

The “exceptionally busy” start to 2023 continues an uptick in business which saw deals valued at almost $10m secured in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It means the volume of capital equipment work won so far is equal to half of total bookings for the whole of last year, sparking what the company described as an “accelerated recruitment drive”.

EnerQuip said it had already added eleven new personnel to the team during the last quarter, including an operations co-ordinator in its Houston office and a new salesperson who will be based at its global headquarters at Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

It now ships units to a growing client base across locations in Africa, North and South America, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Last year also saw the company acquire Fife-based precision machining company Diamac Engineering, which it said would also prompt an expansion in its workforce.

Commenting on the firm’s progress so far this year, managing director Andrew Robins added: “By working hard to balance our attention between traditional and emerging markets, we have been able to maximise our growth in key locations.

“This, coupled with a drive on fulfilling pent-up demand for equipment post-pandemic, has enabled our business to flourish.”

