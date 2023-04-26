OEUK backs engagement as first set of North Sea strikes end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK backs engagement as first set of North Sea strikes end

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 26/04/2023, 10:50 am
An industry trade body is calling on all sides to get around the table in order to avoid another wave of North Sea walkouts.

Irene Bruce, energy services manager at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), says she respects the right for oil and gas workers to take part in strikes.

But she believes industrial action “does not offer a solution”, and is unhelpful at a time when industry is fighting an uphill battle to attract inwards investment.

Consequently, the trade body is encouraging operators, contractors, unions and others to find “constructive ways to address the workforce concerns”.

A huge round of offshore strikes – billed by Unite as the largest stoppage in a generation – wrapped up at midnight.

Around 1,300 workers spread across multiple platforms downed tools on Monday and Tuesday in a bid to secure better pay and working conditions.

OEUK strikes

Union bosses claimed the action caused some North Sea platforms to stop producing, something that was played down by operators.

Another round of strikes is slated for next month, as feelings of injustice amongst the workforce – driven largely by many oil companies’ posting record profits – continue to burn.

Ms Bruce said: “We are aware of the potential for further strike action and whilst we respect the right for people to take industrial action, we continue to encourage those involved to engage and work together to find constructive ways to address the workforce concerns.

“The operator and contractor companies’ focus continues to be on maintaining safe operations for our people and ensuring continuity of production to maintain energy security for the UK.

“Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however industrial action does not offer a solution, nor is it helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and meet the UK’s energy needs.”

Speaking earlier this week, North Sea workers said they feel “disenchanted” with the oil and gas industry, highlighting pay and conditions, which have failed to bounce back to pre-downturn levels.

A perceived lack of movement on wages, amplified by the UK’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis, has resulted in countless strikes in the last year.

Issues around three week on/ three week off rotas for the workforce, described as “hated” due to the pattern’s impact on mental health, have also reared their head.

Among those to have downed tools in this latest cycle were electrical, production and mechanical technicians, alongside deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers at Bilfinger UK, Petrofac, Stork and Sparrows.

