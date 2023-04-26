Investigation launched into death of Scottish electrician on North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Investigation launched into death of Scottish electrician on North Sea rig

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/04/2023, 3:30 pm Updated: 26/04/2023, 3:38 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by IOGelectrician North Sea rig
Walter Mann was working on the Noble Hans Deul when he died in January 2022.

An investigation into the death of a Scottish electrician working on a drilling rig in the Southern North Sea has been launched.

Walter Mann was on the Noble Hans Deul vessel on January 27, 2022, when he was found collapsed and unresponsive in a cabin by another member of crew.

Attempts to resuscitate the 48-year-old, who lived in Weydale, near Thurso on the north coast of Scotland, were unsuccessful and he was declared dead.

A post mortem gave the medical cause of death as “unascertained”.

An inquest into the circumstances around the incident was opened on Wednesday at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at County Hall, the judicial body has confirmed.

Offshore safety watchdog the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is currently looking into the case, and a report is in the process of being prepared.

In a formal statement from Gary Mann, Mr Mann’s son, assistant coroner, Samantha Goward, confirmed that Walter Emil Henry Mann was born in the town of Dunbar, near Edinburgh, in Scotland on March 5, 1973.

The inquest has been adjourned, and will resume in July.

Noble Hans Deul

At the time of Mr Mann’s death, the Noble Hans Deul jack-up rig was in the Southern North Sea working on IOG’s Saturn Banks gas project.

It was subsequently sold to a newly-formed subsidiary of Dubai-based Shelf Drilling in order to clear competition hurdles arising from by New York-listed Noble’s (NYSE: NE) merger with Maersk Drilling.

The rig is now called the Shelf Drilling Perseverance.

Drilling contractor Noble has been contacted for comment.

