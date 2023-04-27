Aquaterra develops new workover system for CCS sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aquaterra develops new workover system for CCS sites

By Andrew Dykes
27/04/2023, 4:18 pm
© Supplied by Aquaterra EnergyBen Cannell Innovation Director Aquaterra Energy.
Ben Cannell Innovation Director Aquaterra Energy.

Aquaterra Energy has announced a new addition to its suite of riser and connectors aimed at supporting new carbon capture and storage (CCS) developments.

The firm says its “end-to-end” completions system will allow operators to safely perform workover and intervention operations in low-temperature and high-pressure CCS subsea sites, without fear of gas leakages.

Norwich-based Aquaterra – not to be confused with an Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance group of a similar name – provides equipment and solutions for the offshore energy sector.

Its new patent-pending technology is designed to address the various issues and complexities that can occur when working with stored and pressurised CO2, such as sweet corrosion and ultra-low temperatures which standard carbon steels can’t safely deal with.

© Supplied by Aquaterra Energy
The AQC-CW connector.

Deployable from a jack-up, semi-sub or light-weight intervention vessel, the system is based on the company’s ISO13628-7 completion and workover riser system. This includes its proprietary AQC-CW connectors, which it says can help reduce operational time and ensure system integrity.

Aquaterra Energy innovation director Ben Cannell said: “I’m delighted to be developing yet another CCS solution for the offshore market that will provide confidence and peace of mind to operators. As with our carbon monitoring tool, we are always innovating to provide the essential and most advanced technology that will benefit our customers and support the energy transition.

“Our experience of supporting oil and gas operations allows us to transfer those skills to benefit the CCS market and this solution is a testament to the depth of knowledge and experience our global team has.”

Managing director James Larnder added: “CCS is a critical energy transition technology, expected to scale up rapidly in the run up to 2030, so it’s imperative we continue to advance our solutions for this market.

“We are proud to play our part in supporting these energy transition goals and through intelligent engineering our expert team is always looking at ways to identify what our customers need today and for the future.”

It marks another move into the emergent CCS sector for the firm, which recently launched a CO2 management platform aimed at long-term monitoring and sustained integrity of underwater CCS sites via passive and active seismic arrays.

The company, alongside project partners, is also developing an industrial-scale offshore green hydrogen production concept, deploying an electrolyser system on a converted jack-up rig in the North Sea.

