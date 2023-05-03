Repsol and Sinopec end North Sea dispute with $2.1bn deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Spain’s Repsol (BME: REP) and China’s Sinopec have ended an eight-year North Sea dispute with a $2.1bn deal which will see Repsol become full owner of the joint venture Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

Sinopec launched proceedings back in 2015 over the price paid by its subsidiary – Addax – for 49% of the business (then Canadian-led Talisman Energy’s UK North Sea business) arguing the $1.5bn price was too high.

The Chinese firm wanted further compensation to cover “any additional investment” and “loss of opportunity”.

A deal has now been struck where Repsol will acquire Sinopec’s 49% stake in Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, meaning the Spanish firm becomes 100% owner.

Completion of the share transfer is expected by the end of this year.

In a stock exchange statement, Repsol said that it will continue to work on a broad strategic collaboration with Sinopec, including through their joint venture in Brazil.

Repsol said it has made provision in its accounts for the arbitration, so there will be “no significant impact on earnings”, but it will still amount to a $1.1bn hit.

“The total consideration of the agreement is 2.1 B$, nevertheless and once the cash available at RSRUK for the stake of 49% is consolidated, the net cash flow impact for the Repsol Group is 1.1 B$.”

Herbert Smith Freehills advised Sinopec throughout the dispute.

Partner Tomas Furlong said: “We are delighted to have helped our client Sinopec meet its objectives for its North Sea business.

“We’ve advised Sinopec on this matter for over nine years in total, a period that spans some of the most disruptive periods on record for the oil & gas industry, and global business in general.”

