Equinor results: Norwegian energy firm’s Q1 earnings hit $5bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor results: Norwegian energy firm’s Q1 earnings hit $5bn

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/05/2023, 7:06 am Updated: 04/05/2023, 7:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EquinorEquinor results
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) took in net income of $4.9bn in its first quarter 2023 results, despite reduced prices for oil and gas.

The group highlighted its contribution to European energy security, with production growth partly offsetting lower prices for the firm.

Equinor  produced 2.13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up slightly on 2.10m in Q1 2022.

The firm realised a price for piped gas to Europe of $18.8 per mmbtu, and liquids were $73.8 per barrel, down 37% and 24% respectively.

Net income is up 5% on Q1 2022, but after tax earnings of $3.5bn are down 36% on 2021’s $5.48bn.

Revenues are down 20% year on year from $36.3bn to $29.2bn for the firm, which is majority owned by the Norwegian government.

Among recent operational highlights is the acquisition of Suncor Energy’s business in the UK.

Equinor is kicking off the second tranche of a share buyback scheme, worth $1.67bn and delivering two cash dividends worth a total of 90 cents per share.

CEO Anders Opedal said: “Equinor delivered strong earnings and cash flow across the business and remains a safe and reliable provider of energy to Europe.

“We continue to deliver competitive capital distribution to shareholders and invest in a profitable portfolio in oil and gas, renewables, and low-carbon solutions.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts