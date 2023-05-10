Exclusive: Unrest rumbles on at North Sea firm Reabold as requsition group refuses to relent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Exclusive: Unrest rumbles on at North Sea firm Reabold as requsition group refuses to relent

By Hamish Penman
10/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockReabold unrest North Sea
Oil platform at sunset in the North Sea.

The unrest that has dogged North Sea firm Reabold Resources (LON: RBD) for several months now appears to be showing little sign of letting up.

Energy Voice has seen a requisition notice sent by Portillion SPV Oil and Gas, part of Portillion Capital, to the troubled London-listed company, seeking to remove two board members.

Dated April 24, the letter from the fund includes resolutions to do away with co-chief executive Sachin Oza, and non-executive chairman Jeremy Edelman.

Portillion Capital is headed up by Kamran Sattar, a ringleader in the Reabold Requisition takeover group that tried to oust the company’s board last year.

For its part, Reabold said that if it receives a “valid requisition notice backed by 5% of shareholders” then it would be obliged to call a general meeting.

But as of yet “no meeting has been called and this has not occurred”.

It is claimed Reabold rejected this latest requisition on the grounds of “inconsistencies”, before embarking on a share buyback programme as a means to “appease” shareholders.

“They are fearing for their lives,” according to one source close to the matter.

In response, a spokesperson for Reabold said: “This is incorrect and Reabold’s recent market communications explain the rationale behind the accelerated buyback.

“Equity linked employee compensation schemes would not vest for many years, and are in no way guaranteed to be paid at all.

“The share buyback is happening now as a way to increase shareholders’ exposure to Reabold’s highly valuable portfolio of assets.”

A recap of Reabold rebellions

As already noted, Mr Sattar has history with Reabold’s top brass, having tried to gain control of the company on two occasions in the last few months.

Earlier this year, Portillion SPV O&G, believed to own about 7% of Reabold, made an “unsolicited approach” for the oil and gas firm, before backing down in April.

Before that, he was one of four investors who tried to oust the company’s co-chief executives in October.

Citing its low share price and claiming reckless decision making at a board level, the Reabold Requisition secured backing from an unlikely figure, former boxing champion Amir Khan.

© Supplied by Reabold Resources Sachin Oza, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.
© Supplied by Reabold Resources Stephen Williams, co-chief executive, Reabold Resources.

In response, Reabold accused the group of trying to opportunistically gain control of the firm on the cheap, just as it completed a £32 million deal to sell its controlling stake in Corallian Energy to Shell.

Ahead of a vote on the board’s future, the company farmed into a licence near the Pensacola prospect, latre found to be the largest gas find in the Southern North Sea for a decade.

Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, Reabold’s co-CEOs, also pledged to address the firm’s share price, including handing £4 million back to investors.

They subsequently survived the vote, with shareholders knocking back all the resolutions tabled by the requisition group.

Wheeling and dealing

More recently, Reabold confirmed a £750,000 share buyback programme, as part of the wider £4m programme previously detailed.

It also shared details of a new competent person’s report (CPR) prepared by RPS Group on four of its North Sea licences, with a farm-in process ongoing.

And yesterday the company announced it had invested in LNEnergy, which holds a 90% interest in the Colle Santo gas field, onshore Italy.

