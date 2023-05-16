North Sea task force rebrands amid drive for offshore storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea task force rebrands amid drive for offshore storage

By Andrew Dykes
16/05/2023, 1:30 pm
© Supplied by STFMembers of the newly revamped Subsurface Task Force in Aberdeen.
Members of the newly revamped Subsurface Task Force in Aberdeen.

An industry task force of subsurface experts has relaunched with a new name to reflect an “evolution” in its activities and membership.

The Subsurface Task Force (STF) – formerly the Exploration Task Force – was launched ahead of a conference at the University of Aberdeen on Monday, with a revised mission to promote the responsible use of storage and energy resources.

Its three-part aims include ensuring UK energy security, reducing emissions and delivering societal and economic value.

STF co-chairman Nick Terrell says its new incarnation is “a natural broadening and evolution” of the exploration-focused XTF group first formed in 2015, which had the aim of maintaining exploration and appraisal (E&A) activity in the UK upstream sector.

Its membership includes leading North Sea producers including the likes of Shell, BP and Harbour Energy, as well as representation from the North Sea Transition Authority and Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

In addition, the STF has bolstered its membership by attracting new CCS industry representatives and other users of the seabed, as well as leading academics including SCCS’ Stuart Hazseldine.

While it will continue to support “lower-emissions E&P” in oil and gas, its work increasingly involves carbon capture and storage (CCS) and gas storage projects.

Its three priority areas will comprise geological storage, domestic oil and gas, and subsurface skills, with a primary focus on early-stage activities.

These include screening, exploration and appraisal of storage and hydrocarbon resources, and spatial planning to ensure efficient use of offshore acreage.

The group hopes to also play a leading role in identifying future opportunities such as hydrogen storage and geothermal energy production.

Speaking to Energy Voice following the group’s meeting, Mr Terrell said STF would continue to advocate that oil and gas “will and should continue to play an important role in delivering the nation’s energy needs,” but noted that its broader focus would be vital in supporting the move towards net zero.

“We have a potentially a world-class carbon storage resource out there and it’s a huge asset for the nation, so let’s leverage it – and the subsurface aspects of that are absolutely critical.”

Aberdeen University’s Director for Energy Transition and STF member Professor John Underhill said it was a “privilege” to host the expert panel at the campus.

“The group is an independent advisory group, who are focused on tackling the challenges of energy security, equity, environmental sustainability and climate compatibility. The STF’s priorities include geological storage, decarbonizing the oil and gas industry and the skills and training needs to deliver the transition, all of which align well with the aims of the Centre for Energy Transition at Aberdeen University,” he added.

The launch comes as the regulator confirmed a tranche of licence relinquishments in the wake of a 15 May deadline.

More than 5,000 km2 of exploration acreage across five licences was handed back in a move labelled by one industry geoscientist as a “dark day for frontier exploration.” 

